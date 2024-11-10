Is Jackie Ming Dead? Did Rich Ting Leave Tulsa King?

In the ninth episode of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King’ season 2, Cal Thresher tries to form an army against his former business partner, Jackie Ming. While his concerns grow about the Chinese triad member, Dwight “The General” Manfredi and Bill Bevilaqua set out to fight a war against each other. The businessman, who has experienced Ming’s viciousness after losing his empire to him, attempts to convince the two heavyweights in the crime scene of the region that their primary concern shouldn’t be each other. The episode concludes with a startling turn of events that raises questions concerning the fate of the triad member! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jackie Ming Reaps What He Sows

After the death of Jimmy the Creek, Dwight Manfredi’s immediate concerns become exacting his vengeance on Bill Bevilaqua and ensuring the safety of his other crew members. That’s when he learns about Jackie Ming’s growing threat through his partner, Margaret Devereaux. Cal Thresher informs the owner of the Fennario Ranch that she may lose her property since his shares in the ranch are now in the hands of the triad member. Dwight listens to Thresher for Margaret, only to learn the shocking truth that Ming is behind the explosion that nearly kills his right-hand man, Tyson Mitchell, and his father, Mark Mitchell.

Since Mark doesn’t deserve to nearly die because of him, Dwight cannot forgive Ming. Even though his enmity towards Bevilaqua burns inside him, he shifts his focus to the triad member. He forms a temporary alliance with Thresher and the Kansas City-based gangster to kill the man who tried to murder him. When Armand “Manny” Truisi appears before him at the right time, Dwight devises a plan. He makes Manny lure Ming to the ranch after convincing him to try to assassinate the former Mafia capo. The plan works, and the triad member shows up on Margaret’s property with his soldiers. The General relies on his Native American allies to kill Ming’s force.

Dwight then lets Tyson avenge Mark’s near-death experience by killing Ming. Even though he is surprised to receive the opportunity, he doesn’t hesitate to exact his vengeance on the person who nearly made him fatherless. Using Jimmy’s axe, the right-hand man kills the triad member and eliminates him as a threat to Dwight.

Jackie Ming’s Death Confirms Rich Ting’s Exit From Tulsa King

Even though neither Paramount+ nor Rich Ting has officially announced the exit of the actor from ‘Tulsa King,’ it is only a matter of formality at this point. Jackie Ming is dead for good beyond the shadow of a doubt. Since the ninth episode of season 2 ends with the Chinese triad member getting buried by Bigfoot inside Fennario Ranch’s stable, we may not need to expect to see him again in the crime drama series. Considering that Ming is not a character attached to Dwight personally, the chances of him showing up in The General’s visions or dreams are little to none.

Jackie’s actions that concern Dwight one way or another have been resurfaced. There are no secrets the former Mafia capo has yet to learn, which indicates that Ting’s character will most likely not feature in flashback scenes. The triad member’s death eliminates the character’s scope altogether, concluding his story arc. Therefore, it is time for us to bid adieu to the cruel villain who terrorizes even vicious minds like Thresher and Bevilaqua. Terence Winter and his writers use Ming’s death effectively, specifically by relying on it to enhance Tyson’s storyline. The second installment has been gradually depicting how Dwight’s right-hand man immerses himself in the world of crime without a way back.

Tyson killing Ming confirms that the former has become part of this world without the possibility of his return. In the second season finale, we can expect to see this murder affecting the psyche of the young man in one way or another. Meanwhile, we anticipate Ting will deliver an equally impressive performance in Prime Video’s upcoming police procedural series ‘On Call,’ starring Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente.

