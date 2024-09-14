Tulsa King: Is Even Higher Plane a Real Marijuana Store in Tulsa?

In the first episode of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King,’ Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman prepares to open his second marijuana store, Even Higher Plane. The establishment is a drastically improved version of his first store, The Higher Plane. After his release from prison, Dwight “The General” Manfredi visits the store with his chauffeur, Tyson Mitchell, and they are stunned to see how luxurious the place looks. The shop not only sells high-end weed products but also has spaces for the customers to have a cherished experience with the items sold there. However, it does not mean viewers can drop by the store for a Paraganja!

Even Higher Plane is a Fictional Marijuana Store Set Up in Georgia

Even Higher Plane does not exist in real life. The marijuana store is a fictional establishment set up by the production department of ‘Tulsa King’ for the second season of the crime drama. The shop in the second installment’s premiere is not even located in Tulsa. The place Dwight “The General” Manfredi drops by in the episode is at 11 East Athens Street in Winder, Georgia, over eight hundred miles away from the city in Oklahoma. The store space was Hometown Rhythms until 2021. The establishment was home to a music school that taught instruments such as piano, guitar, voice, bass, and drums.

The space also included a coffee shop for the students, parents, and the public. As a music school-cum-restaurant, the establishment used to host bands and karaoke nights. The coffee shop was known among the IT professionals, who seemingly found the space ideal for getting work done. The writers of the series conceived Even Higher Plane seemingly due to two reasons. First of all, the second season of the crime drama was mainly shot in and around Atlanta, Georgia, rather than Oklahoma. Therefore, they couldn’t rely on where The Higher Plane was set up, specifically near the Farmers Public Market at South Klein Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Due to the change in the principal filming location, a new store was conceived and set up in Winder, which is around thirty miles away from Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta, where the crew was based for the sophomore installment’s production. Secondly, a new and improved store makes sense as far as the season’s narrative is concerned. When Dwight forces Bodhi to be his partner, he tells the marijuana dealer that the latter would make more money by joining him. The bigger store makes it clear that the shop owner’s partnership with the former Mafia capo is nothing but successful, as the old man promised.

