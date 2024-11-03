Is Jimmy the Creek Dead? Did Glen Gould Leave Tulsa King?

In the eighth episode of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King,’ Dwight “The General” Manfredi prepares for the war against Bill Bevilaqua after his right-hand man, Tyson Mitchell, shoots down the gangster’s trusted associate, Vic Aliotta. The former Mafia capo expects his enemy to target his crew members, which makes him warn them about the attack they may face in the coming days. Jimmy the Creek and Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman decide to shut down Even Higher Plane until the predicament gets settled between the two heavyweights of the crime scene of the region. The precautionary measure turns out to be too late as Jimmy’s life gets threatened out of nowhere! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bill Bevilaqua’s Men Kill Jimmy the Creek to Get Back at Dwight Manfredi

Ever since Dwight Manfredi established his kingdom in Tulsa, Bill Bevilaqua has been dealing with severe insecurity. He fails to tolerate that someone from New York showed up in his territory out of the blue to replace him. When one of his men, Carl Caputo, gets killed and “delivered” at his doorstep by the former Mafia capo, the insecurity increases. The gangster swears to get back at The General, but a deal they strike after the sit-down in Atlanta calms him down. Since he doesn’t want to kill a cash cow, Bevilaqua decides to put an end to his plans to hurt his counterpart in Tulsa.

However, Bevilaqua changes his mind when Tyson Mitchell shows up in front of his house and nearly kills one of his men. He fears that the turn of events will be interpreted as a sign of his weakness, which increases and exposes his insecurity. He shouts at his own men, wondering whether they see him as vulnerable. To overcome these assumptions, he decides to exact his vengeance on Dwight. Bevilaqua sends a few of his men to Tulsa to kill The General and his men. They follow the instructions when they encounter Jimmy the Creek and Bodhi. The two men are confronted by raining bullets when they leave Even Higher Plane after receiving the warning from Dwight.

Bodhi manages to avoid the bullets, but Jimmy gets exposed to Bevilaqua’s men. He gets shot in his abdomen and faces death at a short distance while lying beside his business partner. Even though the episode doesn’t show him dying on screen, Jimmy cannot survive the attack, specifically considering its severity.

Glen Gould’s Departure From Tulsa King

Neither Paramount+ nor Glen Gould has announced the actor’s exit from ‘Tulsa King.’ However, considering Jimmy the Creek’s death, the announcement is only a formality at this point. There are two prominent reasons not to expect to see Gould again in the crime drama series from now on. First of all, after Mark Mitchell’s survival following a cliffhanger, the chances of the show repeating the process to portray Jimmy alive in the ninth episode of season 2 are none. Terence Winter, the showrunner, and his team of writers most likely won’t pull the same trick on the viewers twice within the span of three episodes.

In addition, Jimmy’s survival doesn’t open many narrative avenues for the show to exploit. The marijuana dealer has lately become an expendable part of Dwight Manfredi’s crew, especially after the former Mafia capo decides to rely on windmills to expand his weed business. With Bodhi at the helm of this new operation, he no longer needs Jimmy’s assistance. In other words, there is no reason for the writers to trick the viewers once again for a character who is not an essential part of the narrative. The show has more to benefit from Jimmy’s death than survival. Through his demise, the war between Dwight and Bill Bevilaqua intensifies, setting the stage for an exhilarating conclusion to the season.

Therefore, considering these factors, it appears to us that it is time to bid adieu to Jimmy the Creek. Gould’s impressive performance as the wise marijuana dealer will be missed as the show progresses. Still, the narrative scope of his demise is expected to enhance the rest of the second installment’s episodes.

