Tulsa King Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Life Support

The seventh episode of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King’ season 2, titled ‘Life Support,’ follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi’s efforts to find out who planted the bomb in his Navigator. The “investigation” makes him reach out to all three of his enemies. Even though they deny any involvement in the affair, the truth about the bombing eventually is eventually revealed. While his boss tries to unravel the mystery behind the explosion, Tyson Mitchell is hell-bent on exacting his vengeance on the person he suspects to be the one responsible for the murder attempt. His actions cause more problems than create solutions! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dwight Manfredi’s Investigation Reveals the Truth Behind the Navigator Blast

‘Life Support’ begins with a doctor telling Tyson Mitchell and his family that Mark Mitchell has survived the explosion. Since the plumber didn’t enter the blasted vehicle altogether, the predicament becomes only a near-death experience. Dwight Manfredi meets the family at the hospital, but Tyson’s mother asks him to leave. The former Mafia capo’s driver is determined to exact vengeance on Bill Bevilaqua, believing that the Kansas City-based gangster is behind the attack. The General doesn’t want to rush to assumptions and tries to calm his right-hand man down. Even though he fails to bring Tyson back to his senses, he sets out to find out who was behind the explosion.

Dwight first calls Chickie Invernizzi, but he denies any involvement in the predicament. The NYC-based Mafia boss boasts that there would be two bullets in the former capo’s head if he wants the latter dead. He then reaches out to Bevilaqua, who follows Chickie and clarifies that he has nothing to do with the murder attempt. Even though blasting cars is something his predecessor had done in the past, he apparently has moved on from the practice. Still, Chickie scares him by saying that Dwight has set his eyes on the gangster. The General meets Armand “Manny” Truisi and asks him about Cal Thresher. Manny replies that he has no connection with the businessman, but his behavior exposes his lies.

Dwight pays a visit to Thresher himself. He scares his rival by revealing that he had identified the white car that was tailing Tyson before the explosion happened. The businessman denies having such a vehicle and then confronts Jackie Ming, his partner. The Chinese triad member reveals to Thresher that he is behind the explosion. To conceal his involvement in the affair for good, he kills his associate, Hanjin, and scraps the car used to tail Tyson. The cautionary measure turns out to be too late since Dwight has already found the company that registered the vehicle through his former driving teacher, Paul.

Vince Antonacci Plans to Kill Chickie With the Blessings of His Associates

The relationship between Vince Antonacci and his boss, Chickie, worsens after the former attends the sit-down in Atlanta in the absence of the Mafia leader. Since he fails to secure anything valuable for “New York,” his master expresses his anger towards him. Vince has been fearing Chickie ever since the latter suggested that he killed his father, Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi. His hothead nature nurtures concerns in his underboss, who talks to the Mafia leader’s associates about killing him after forming an alliance with Dwight Manfredi. The elders in the NYC crime scene approve of the plan since they love The General.

In the upcoming episodes, we may see Vince contacting Dwight to kill Chickie. However, he may not receive the response he aspires from the former Mafia capo. The General has nothing to gain from the arrangement other than deadly consequences. He has built his own kingdom in Tulsa, meaning he doesn’t need to meddle with the rulers of New York. The Mafia affairs in NYC don’t seem to be lucrative enough to warrant the risk involved in the plan. Furthermore, Dwight’s principles may not allow him to stab Chickie in the back. If he had wanted the Invernizzi family’s current head dead, the latter would have died by now.

Dwight is trying to build a strong relationship with both Margaret Devereaux and his daughter, Tina. In the episode, he clarifies that he cannot control his impulses to meet the owner of the Fennario Ranch. His potential involvement in an assassination plot may sabotage his togetherness with his partner and the relationship he rebuilt with his daughter. Therefore, he is expected to ignore Vince’s plans despite the latter’s potential offers to lure him into the scheme.

Tyson Mitchell’s Pursuit of Vengeance Causes More Problems for Dwight

When Dwight fails to act immediately after the Navigator blast, Tyson loses his confidence in his boss. He takes matters into his own hands and leaves for Kansas City to kill Bill Bevilaqua after meeting his father. Mark calls Dwight to stop his son, but before The General can intervene, Tyson likely kills one of the KC-based gangster’s associates and flees from the scene. His actions put Dwight in a dangerous position, as Bevilaqua now has a reason to retaliate against the new king of Tulsa. Even though the gangster considers hurting The General in the sixth episode of the second season, he changes his mind after acknowledging that the latter is a cash cow.

However, after what Tyson does, Bevilaqua may not tolerate Dwight’s intrusion into his territory. Since retaliation by the gangster is fair now, The General cannot even complain against the same. If the former Mafia Capo says no to Vince, the door is open for a partnership between the latter and Bevilaqua. The two may join forces together to try to kill Chickie and Dwight to become the new rulers of their respective territories, New York and Tulsa. To avoid such a headache, The General may need to calm his Kansas City counterpart down, likely with more money.

