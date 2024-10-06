Tulsa King Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: Heroes and Villains

The fourth episode of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King’ season 2, titled ‘Heroes and Villains,’ follows the aftermath of Bill Bevilaqua and Don Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi’s combined efforts to kill Dwight “The General” Manfredi. Even though the former Mafia capo retaliates against his enemies by killing the assassin, the consequences of his action cast a shadow over his family and business empire. While the two Mafia leaders try to eliminate their common threat, Cal Thresher suffers setbacks within his company. Even though Goodie proves his loyalty towards Dwight, the latter may need to deal with Armand “Manny” Truisi’s flinching commitment to him! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The General Expands His Empire

‘Heroes and Villains’ begins with Dwight “The General” Manfredi dealing with the aftermath of Caputo’s murder, which was planned to send a message to Bill Bevilaqua. After nearly losing his life, the former Mafia capo becomes alert about the safety of his loved ones and business associates. His worried behavior convinces his younger sister, Joanne Manfredi, that something is wrong. She confronts him and learns that her brother was nearly killed the previous night. He reveals the details concerning what happened at Bred 2 Buck to Bodhi, who freaks out upon learning about the same. The weed merchant clarifies that he wants nothing to do with the Mafia war, but Tyson Mitchell calms him down.

Dwight, Bodhi, and Tyson join Mitch Keller to expand the former’s business ventures by leaving for Galena, specifically a wind farm. After acquiring the property, Bodhi aims to use the energy to build weed farms to increase their marijuana production. Med Hat, the owner of the land, demands 20% of the energy produced in the place to serve the marginalized people in his Native American community. Dwight accepts the demand but withdraws from the deal when the Indigenous leader’s son asks for a 20% cut of the weed production’s profit. The former Mafia capo finds it unreasonable, only for Hat to reveal that they have received an offer from Cal Thresher, who learns about this “business trip” from Manny.

Dwight is determined not to lose the wind farm to Thresher as the battle between the two intensifies. Bodhi then informs his boss that he can make the deal work. Meanwhile, Hat offers the government subsidy to repair the wind farms, only for the former Mafia capo to join hands with the Native American leader to run the place. Bodhi gives him an estimate of when he can start the operation at the farm. Dwight and Mitch then go to Donnie Shore’s Auto Corral to buy the car dealership. When the businessman offers his transferable partnership with General Motors, The General sees the value in the deal and acquires the store.

Bevilaqua and Chickie Navigate Their Future Through Setbacks

When Bill Bevilaqua encounters Caputo’s dead body at the gate of his mansion, he comprehends the message Dwight Manfredi sends him. The particular turn of events rattles him immensely. He calls Chickie Invernizzi and demands an explanation. The New York-based Mafia leader explains to his Kansas City counterpart how Goodie betrayed him by teaming up with Dwight to diffuse their plan. After listening to Chickie, Bevilaqua asks for a solution rather than a sob story about the former’s failure to execute an assassination plan. The Invernizzi family head asks for more time to develop another plan.

When Bevilaqua calls again, Chickie’s right-hand man, Vince Antonacci, picks up the phone. The NYC-based capo expresses his interest in collaborating with the Kansas City man to figure out a solution so that they can both eliminate a headache known as Dwight. Vince assures him that they will be talking again through proper channels, indicating an extended partnership between the two Mafia gangs. However, they may not be able to do anything on their own, especially after Goodie proves his loyalty to The General. Since the consigliere of the Manfredi family clarifies that he cannot be bought, the only weak link among Dwight’s associates is Manny.

As things stand, Bevilaqua and Chickie may need Cal Thresher’s assistance to do anything against Dwight. Since the reputed businessman is the one who brought the Kansas City-based Mafia leader to Tulsa to battle against The General, there is always room for a partnership. Furthermore, Thresher has already suffered two losses against Dwight, specifically in the form of the latter’s acquittal and the partnership he formed with Med Hat. The businessman will likely be forced to collaborate with Chickie and Bevilaqua to counter his enemy.

Jackie Ming Causes Unrest in Cal Thresher’s Farm

While Cal Thresher deals with Dwight Manfredi, his attention also turns to Jackie Ming, his business partner. He learns that the Chinese man has been producing heroin on his marijuana farm. The businessman fails to tolerate Jackie’s actions and demands a complete shutdown of the heroin production. He also asks for a cut of the drug dealings as a punishment for doing the same within his property. The Chinese dealer responds to Thresher’s demands by mercilessly killing a man who stole marijuana from the farm. He further adds that nobody can control him, indicating that even the American businessman shouldn’t try.

Jackie’s prominence and strength can be connected with a newspaper article Dwight reads in the second episode of the sophomore season, which is about the unignorable presence of the Chinese underworld within Tulsa’s crime and drug scene. Jackie can be part of this underworld and an enforcer within Thresher’s farm. His confidence that he can stand against the American businessman despite the latter’s connection with the U.S. Attorney reveals that he has strong backing. He must be producing heroin on the farm under the guidance of the Chinese underworld. Therefore, if Bill Bevilaqua wants Thresher’s assistance to eliminate Dwight, the businessman may seek Mafia’s help to retaliate against Jackie in return.

