Tulsa King Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Back in the Saddle

The first episode of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King,’ titled ‘Back in the Saddle,’ follows the aftermath of Stacy Beale’s betrayal. Dwight “The General” Manfredi is brought before a judge, only for an unexpected ally to step up and get him out of jail. The signs of prosperity become visible among the former Mafia capo’s partners. Mitch Keller and Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman cherish the growth they have been having since teaming up with the New Yorker, who has arrived in Tulsa unannounced. As Dwight’s allies celebrate, a few men lose their sleep over what to do about his unignorable presence in their lives! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tina Saves Dwight from a Second Prison Sentence

‘Back in the Saddle’ begins moments after the events in the first season finale. Dwight “The General” Manfredi is put in jail, where he interacts with Harlan Thibodeaux, who has earned over twelve million by scamming the government using his energy plant. The former Mafia capo listens to Harlan’s words as a business concept he should seriously consider. Back in the Bred 2 Buck saloon, his allies discuss who should be the interim boss. Dennis “Goodie” Carangi, Armand “Manny” Truisi, and Tyson Mitchell argue over the best fit among them to lead the group. Dwight is then brought before a judge, who asks for $3 million to approve his bail.

While Dwight struggles to respond to the staggering demand, his daughter, Tina Manfredi-Grieger, steps up. She says that she has unmortgaged property, which she can rely on to secure her father’s bail. Even though his arrest creates a fissure between the former Mafia capo and his daughter, the latter is not ready to abandon or disappear from him. After he is released from the authorities, Dwight shows up at Bred 2 Buck. Michael, also known as Big Foot, one of Mitch’s cousins, welcomes him. The New Yorker hires the man to strengthen his army. Meanwhile, he notices that two ATF agents are following him for reasons unknown.

Dwight confronts the ATF agents, who warn the former not to hurt Stacy after she turned against him. He then visits her and makes it clear that he is pissed because she thought that he would harm her barbarically. The New Yorker also drops by Margaret Devereaux’s Fennario Ranch, where he meets Spencer and his prized possession, Pilot. Margaret invites him to a fundraiser hosted by Cal Thresher, the most prominent medical marijuana producer in Oklahoma. He also visits Bodhi’s new store, Even Higher Plane, to see the progress his partner has been making since joining him. After the meeting, he asks Tyson to take the boys suit-shopping for the fundraiser, where they will represent him.

Dwight Creates an Enemy in Tulsa

Dwight’s partners are perplexed at Cal Thresher’s fundraiser. Tyson’s search for ribs ends in pigeons in sticks and grasshoppers. Margaret introduces her on-and-off partner to Thresher, who seems to cherish spending time with her. Dwight hopes to be friends with his host, especially considering his desire to be a big player in the marijuana industry. He aspires to set up energy plants as Harlan Thibodeaux suggested and use the energy from the same to power up weed plants to increase his production. He thinks that his potential friendship with Thresher will only help him. However, Thresher sees Dwight as a competitor and makes it evident that he cannot tolerate what sort of a person the latter is.

Thresher sees Dwight as a criminal who is inferior and unworthy of being a part of his world. The treatment infuriates the former Mafia capo, who leaves with his partners, including Armand “Manny” Truisi, who makes a scene at the fundraiser earlier. Manny is struggling with his separation from his wife, who left him with their children since he won’t move away from the troubles his boss brings to their household. Meanwhile, Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi is infuriated by the disrespect he has to deal with among the Mafia families. Since Dwight turned against him, questions have been raised concerning his capabilities to lead the Invernizzi family.

Jerry tells Chickie that there are talks among the families that the latter is not powerful enough to succeed his father, Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi, especially because he failed to resolve the predicament with Dwight satisfactorily. Chickie decides to send a message to the former Mafia capo and his men by killing one of his own. He calls Goodie and makes him listen to Jerry’s cries before shooting the man down. After the fundraiser goes wrong, Dwight returns to The Mayo Hotel. The next day, when he steps out of the establishment, he is greeted by reporters and cameramen who want to know what he is doing in Tulsa.

Tulsa King Season 2 Episode 1 Ending: Who is Bill Bevilaqua? Why Does Cal Thresher Call Him?

The press and media sensationalize Dwight’s presence in Tulsa. Newspapers like the Tulsa Star Journal feature him on the front page, making him an unignorable presence in the city. As the spotlight falls on him, Cal Thresher calls Bill Bevilaqua to inform the latter about the growing prominence of the former Mafia capo in town. Bevilaqua is a crime lord based in Kansas City, Missouri. His criminal empire includes Tulsa. He hasn’t been bothered by Dwight’s presence in his territory because the New Yorker’s operations have been small-scale until now. Since the former Mafia capo focuses on increasing the sales at The Higher Plane and renovating Bred 2 Buck in the first season, Bevilaqua does not have a reason to be concerned about the new arrival in his realm.

Dwight’s plans to expand his empire by setting up energy plants change this scenario. Once they are established, he will have an enormous amount of power that can be utilized for personal use. In addition to the subsidies he can garner, the energy he produces from the plants can be used to power up large weed farms that can increase his production several times. The increased output will make him one of the largest marijuana producers in the region, if not the largest. He will be dethroning Thresher, who is currently at the head of the table when it comes to weed. Thus, the businessman grows concerned about Dwight and seeks an ally to bring the New Yorker down.

Thresher’s potential ally turns out to be Bevilaqua. The Kansas City-based gangster does not need to worry about Thresher since he knows that the businessman is not interested in the world of crime. However, that is not the case with Dwight. He is a former Mafia capo who knows the game better than anybody. If he becomes the top producer of Marijuana in Tulsa, he will likely use the money and power to expand his kingdom with other operations. Bevilaqua’s “territory” will become the capital of Dwight’s empire. If the Kansas City man gets dethroned in Tulsa, his position in other territories will be threatened, marking the start of his fall. Thresher knows this well enough and injects this fear into Bevilaqua by calling him, hoping that the latter will join him in bringing down Dwight.

