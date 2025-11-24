Tulsa King Season 3 Finale Recap and Ending Explained: Is Dunmire Dead?

The third season of Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ comes to an end with an explosive episode where the forces of Dwight Manfredi and Jeremiah Dunmire face off for good. The last episode ended with Dunmire’s men holding Dwight’s sister, Joanne, at gunpoint, and this week, the consequences of his actions catch up with him. The episode begins with Joanne being brought to Dunmire’s house, where he orders her to be tied up. The next morning, Dwight, who has no idea his sister is missing, talks to Margaret about Thresher’s campaign. It turns out that the bomb blast has given him a boost, and it looks like he is well on his way to becoming governor. Margaret tells Dwight about the offer Thresher made for joining her campaign. When she leaves, Dwight calls out for Joanne, but she is nowhere to be seen. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dwight Takes the Fight to Dunmire

When Dwight doesn’t find Joanne at the house and confirms that she is not at work either, he becomes concerned about her. While the search continues, he gets a phone call where he discovers that Dunmire is holding his sister captive. They exchange threats to kill each other, and once Dwight gets to the bar, he assembles his forces. Meanwhile, Thresher tells Joanne to sign over the distillery to him. He tries to convince her to sign in return for sparing her and her brother’s lives, while she tries to tell him that he has already lost. Meanwhile, Cole, who has no idea about the kidnapping, comes home and discovers what his father has done. It seems his father doesn’t want him to know about it, and he wasn’t wrong in doing so.

When Cole finds Joanne, he tries to tell her to sign the papers, but she tells him that it wouldn’t stop his father from killing her. And more importantly, it won’t stop Dwight from getting back at Dunmire for kidnapping her. Cole realises that it’s a lose-lose situation, and he is forced to make a choice. Meanwhile, Lee gets a car from Dwight’s store, but when he discovers that something has gone wrong, he returns to his friend. Dwight tells him to leave for New Orleans, but Lee stays behind to help his friend. At the store, Bodhi mentally prepares himself for the impending war and instructs his employee to keep the store open in case Joanne escapes and seeks shelter there. But things take a turn when Spencer walks in with Cole.

Is Jeremiah Dunmire Dead?

Cole Dunmire seeks an audience with Dwight Manfredi, where he spills everything about Joanne’s current location and status. Initially, when he walks into the bar with Spencer, nobody is happy to see him. Dwight and the others are only stopped short of shooting him because he is with Spencer. However, Lee notes that Cole seems to have honest intentions and convinces the others to hear him out. Cole discusses how his father’s evil actions have led him down a dark path he never intended to take, and he wishes to change that. He cannot help his father in his nefarious plans anymore, especially after the bombing, where many innocent people would have died. This is why he has decided to betray him. He gives Dwight and his crew the whole plan of the Dunmire, allowing them to cover every entry and exit. He also tells them how many men his father has at the house and how much ammunition they have at their disposal, in addition to pointing out where Joanne is being held.

Meanwhile, Mitch’s contact comes through, allowing Dwight’s crew to get armed to the teeth. Knowing the location inside out allows them to coordinate an attack, which would give them an upper hand even though Dwight has more men and weapons at his disposal. That night, everyone in the crew leaves to attack. Dwight asks Vince to stay behind because he is the capo, and in case something happens to Dwight, someone needs to be alive to take charge. Ready for battle, Dwight and his men head towards the Dunmire house. On the way, Grace tries to get some tips from Lee. This is her first time heading into battle, and Lee tells her that this is his first time as well. So far, he has taken out people one by one. On reaching the house, they surround the place from all sides, and their tactics allow them to quickly get an upper hand on Dunmire’s men, all of whom are killed one by one.

They use their element of surprise pretty well, due to which Dunmire and his men never see what’s coming for them, and they fall pretty easily. Eventually, Joanne is found, and Dwight tells Mitch to escort her away safely while he runs after Dunmire, who is already on the run. As the rest of his men are killed off, Dunmire tries to hide in the barn, where Dwight finds him and beats him to a pulp. In the end, the mobster ties up his enemy on the top of a pyre. He reminds Dunmire of the words they exchanged when they met each other for the first time after Mr. Montague’s death. Dwight had asked him what it must feel like to be burned alive, and now, he comments, Dunmire will know it for himself. With this, Dwight lights the fire, and Dunmire is burned alive, ending their feud once and for all.

What Did Dwight Give to Agent Musso?

With Dunmire gone, Dwight doesn’t have anything to worry about, at least for now. He and his crew, all of whom made it out unscathed, celebrate at the bar where Mitch is encouraged to take to the stage and sing a song. Margaret also joins in on their high spirits. While Dwight was busy saving his sister, Margaret was working with Thresher, who was riding high on the bump in his polls. The explosion has radically changed their lives, and now he is convinced that he will become the next governor of the state. He knows that he couldn’t have done it without Margaret, and he lets her know it. Once again, he offers her a place in his team, but she makes it clear that she will not stay in the background. She wants powers in policymaking, among other things, and Thresher tells her that he is ready to give her whatever she wants.

It seems Margaret might take him up on the offer after all. However, one can’t help but notice that when she mentions Dwight, Thresher assures her that the mobster will be entirely off the table. What that means remains to be seen, but for now, Dwight and Co. have every reason to celebrate. This is when Musso shows up. The last time they saw each other was after the explosion, when Musso confronted Dwight about the Watchmaker. Dwight told him that he had taken care of the terrorist, but before that, he had made the man spill all his secrets. In exchange for that, Dwight wants Musso to obtain the liquor licence, which has been out of his reach due to his criminal past.

In the end, Musso comes through and provides Dwight with all the necessary papers to run a legal liquor business. In return, Dwight gives him the drive containing all the information that Deacon gave up before he was buried alive with a dead Montague. Once again, Musso asks him what happened with the terrorist, and Dwight assures him that the man is dead. The FBI agent emphasises that as long as no one finds the dead body, he doesn’t really care what happened to the terrorist. All he needed from him was in the drive. However, this transaction doesn’t mean he is done with the mobster. He says that he will get back to Dwight the next time he needs him, and Dwight doesn’t reply, but his expressions reveal that he will have to answer.

What Happens to Lee? Will He Be Back?

One of the major highlights of this season of ‘Tulsa King’ has been Samuel L. Jackson’s Russell Lee. He is a master hitman who never leaves his target. If he didn’t already know and owe his life to Dwight, then the mobster would surely be dead. However, in sparing Dwight’s life, he has also earned a target on his back since Ray in New York will not forget about it. He knew that he wouldn’t be able to go back to New York the moment he decided to side with Dwight, but in Tulsa, he also saw how his friend had made a credible empire from scratch. This leads him to wonder if he, too, can pull off the same thing. He had thought about heading back home to New Orleans, and now, he has the same ambition that Dwight had when he came to Tulsa.

Instead of going into hiding and looking over his shoulder for the rest of his life, he has decided to build an empire for himself in New Orleans. In the end, he bids Dwight and the others goodbye and leaves. From here, his story will be followed in ‘Nola King.’ While we will see Lee again in the spinoff, it also means that he will not be seen in Tulsa again, at least for a while. He might come back when Dwight needs him, or when he needs Dwight. But considering how well things are going for the Tulsa king, it seems unlikely that he will need anyone’s help, at least for the time being.

