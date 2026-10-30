Tulsa King Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: Cease and Desist

Life continues to get more difficult for Dwight Manfredi in the fourth season of Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King.’ Last week, he laid Margaret, the love of his life, to rest. This week, the newly appointed Governor Amanda Clark seems intent on running his business into the ground. The episode starts on a good note. The whiskey bottles are all ready to ship out, with the first shipment slated for New York. Vince seems satisfied with the overall process, and while sharing drinks with Bill, Joanne, and Grace, he makes a pass on the latter. While everyone laughs it off, he notes that she didn’t say no. Meanwhile, an old injury on Dwight’s leg is acting up, so he needs a cane to walk around. It makes his people more concerned about him, but soon, they have other things to worry about. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tyson Continues to Make More Mistakes

The news of the problems starts with Mitch telling Dwight that the insurance claims that were earlier approved and ready to go have now been denied. He has no idea why that happened, and he notes it will cost them $3 million they could’ve easily made. Dwight, however, is not too concerned. For now, he is more focused on the whiskey business and its success. Elsewhere, Goodie and Vince split the share from the loot in the last episode. When Goodie claims a vintage WWII gun, Vince asks him to flip for it. The gamble doesn’t work out well for Vince, and he loses his entire share to Goodie, who notes that his friend is a compulsive gambler. Later, they visit a store to appraise the gun and sell it. Goodie’s efforts to give a good backstory to explain why they have the gun without a license to show for it are hindered by Vince’s unwarranted improvisations.

Still, the seller says he will get back to them, and when he does, at the end of the episode, he is ready to pay as high as $22k for it. The problem is that Goodie doesn’t have a gun anymore. Rewinding to the beginning of the episode, English Dan makes inquiries about Tyson. Detective Wozniak fills him in on Dwight as well, though Dan has no idea who that is. After the detective leaves, he kills Santiago and plans to kill Tyson as well. He finds Tyson by an ice cream shop and opens fire. Tyson would have died if it weren’t for him dropping his ice cream at the most inopportune time. Tyson fires back, making Dan run away. He is confused about why it happened but is smart enough to note the number plate on Dan’s car.

Later, he tells Dwight about the whole ecstasy thing and how Dan tried to kill him in broad daylight. As expected, Dwight is angry. He has expressly forbidden any trade in drugs. On top of this, had the pills been laced with fentanyl, they would have been in a whole other host of trouble. In any case, he tells Tyson and Goodie to fix things. So they track Dan down at his gym. Goodie hands over the vintage gun to Tyson because it is so old that its bullets would be untraceable. The gun does its job; Tyson uses it to shoot Dan. But then, he drops the gun there because he doesn’t want anyone to tie it to him! So later, when Goodie asks him to return the gun, there is nothing for him to give back.

Dwight Confronts Governor Amanda Clark

The next hit for Friedman Enterprises comes to Bodhi’s store. The feds show up out of the blue to shut down the store for violating the law about being too close to a school. They catch him on a technicality, and while he scrambles to call his lawyers, they clear out the whole place, even taking away the safe. At the same time, the revoking of his liquor license means the bar cannot work either, and this is when Dwight starts to take the threat more seriously. To make matters worse, the feds start poking around at the distillery as well, halting all operations, including transportation, until they are done with their checks. Dwight meets with Musso, who has now been promoted due to the events of the last season.

Musso believes a higher-up is involved in this, most likely the new Governor. He also points out that the state has its own laws and things could get progressively worse for Dwight if he is not careful. When Dwight asks Musso to dig up dirt on Clark, the fed says their arrangement doesn’t work that way. But Dwight reminds him of some bad things they did last season and how they are still in bed with each other. At the distillery, the feds tell Joanne that while everything is in tip-top shape, they have a major issue. Traces of lead have been found in one of the screws, indicating the whiskey also contains lead, making the entire batch unfit for sale. Joanne is shocked and points out that they had been cleared for business the last time around.

But the fed doesn’t take responsibility for any prior inspections. The current one shows they cannot sell the whiskey, and later, all the barrels are broken, and the $150 million worth of Montague whiskey goes down the drain. It’s not that Dwight sits by and does nothing. Before the barrels are destroyed, he tries to meet Clark but is turned away from the office. He later attends the fundraiser she’s hosting and confronts her. He accuses her of targeting his completely legal businesses. She calls him a felon, only for him to point out that he has served his time and none of his businesses are illegal. He leaves after warning her that she better be as clean as she pretends to be. The look on her face suggests Dwight is right, and there is something about her past she’d rather not have come out.

Mitch and Spencer Make an Unexpected Team

At the ranch, Spencer has taken charge, and Dwight is happy about how well she is looking after the place in Margaret’s absence. He also notes that she and the other people on the ranch have put up a memorial in Margaret’s memory. Before Dwight leaves, Spencer tells him about a man who is, in a way, stealing from them. She states that no one would have done such a thing if Margaret had been in her place. Dwight advises her to fire the man, but he also knows people can get aggressive in these situations. So, he sends Mitch to be there in case the man tries to retaliate. His hunch turns out to be right, and Mitch has to throw the man out of the ranch. Then he goes around the place and notices a particularly well-bred horse.

Spencer reveals its name is Curule. A man bought it for his daughter as a wedding gift, but it has been several months, and his daughter is divorced now. Spencer doesn’t think anyone is coming to get Curule. Unwilling to see such a fine horse go to waste, Mitch decides to buy it. They call the original buyer, who also laments how such a good horse has never once been ridden. When Mitch reveals his plans to race the horse, the man agrees to sell it in return for 10% of the race winnings. The man leaves happily, and once again, it seems Mitch and Spencer have worked well together. With both their love interests from the previous season gone, it seems something might be cooking between them this season.

Meanwhile, Governor Clark meets with Bradley Van Heusen and signs the deal for the data farm, which Thresher had been against. The speed at which Clark signed the deal suggests there might be something shady behind it. Interestingly, when he mentions the possibility of zoning issues, she says she will take care of them. This is on top of the 70 percent subsidy she has agreed to give him for water and other resources. Before leaving, he asks her about Dwight, and she comments that the former felon will soon be returning to New York. Elsewhere, Ray calls Dwight after finding out about the mess-up with the feds from Bill.

It seems that Bill has been talking back and forth a lot lately. He’d even offered a loan to Dwight earlier, which the latter promptly refused. It turns out that even when the product is gone, Ray wants his 25 percent. When Dwight asks him 25 percent of what, since there is no whiskey anymore, he says he doesn’t care. He just wants the money he is owed, prompting Dwight to say he doesn’t owe Ray anything. The call ends on an antagonistic note, and from the looks that are shared around Ray’s place, it seems that they have had enough of Dwight. If there weren’t already enough problems for the Tulsa King, things are clearly going to get worse.

Read More: What Happened to Cole Dunmire? Did Beau Knapp Leave Tulsa King?