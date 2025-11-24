Tulsa King Season 4 Expected Release Date, Plot and Cast

The third season of Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ pits Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi against Jeremiah Dunmire, a local man who seemingly owns the town. Over the course of ten episodes, the two forces collide in an attempt to take over a multimillion-dollar brewery, formerly owned by a man named Montague. The rivalry reaches a violent crescendo in the final episode, where Dwight sets the record straight by killing Dunmire. However, there are many other things on his plate, and the unresolved conflicts are set to become the focus of the next season. The fourth season was greenlit days before the Season 3 premiere. Considering that it is already in production and there was only a one-year gap between the last two seasons, Season 4 is expected to arrive sometime in late 2026. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tulsa King Season 4 Will Take Dwight Manfredi Into Political Waters

Each season of ‘Tulsa King’ focuses on a new challenge for Dwight Manfredi, and the fourth season is going to up the stakes by bringing politics into the mix. So far, Dwight has only battled the local criminal outfits, each with their own agenda and limited political reach. In terms of influence, Jeremiah Dunmire was his biggest rival, but even he is decimated at the end of Season 3. With Cal Thresher poised to win the elections, thanks to the explosion that was supposed to kill him and several other people, it is clear that the next season will turn the focus towards politics. While Dwight may have put Thresher on the throne, he cannot control the man once he becomes the Governor.

Apart from Thresher’s arc, Dwight still has the ire of the Renzetti family. Quiet Ray is so angry with Dwight that he sent an assassin to kill him. Though Lee spared Dwight, it doesn’t mean that Ray will not continue trying to kill him. On top of that, there is still Agent Musso. The FBI agent makes it clear that he and Dwight are not done yet. He wanted Dexter Deacon, aka the Watchmaker, alive, but Dwight used the terrorist to get information, which he traded with Musso for a liquor licence. While Musso obtained the information he wanted, he is unhappy about Dwight doing his own thing when he was explicitly told to follow the protocol. Moreover, there’s still the case of Bill Bevilaqua, whom Musso kidnapped. Once the Kansas City criminal emerges, he will have questions for Dwight, and the revelation about his working with the FBI will certainly prompt Bevilaqua to question his loyalties to the Tulsa king.

Tulsa King Season 4 Will Introduce New Adversaries

As the fourth season of ‘Tulsa King’ heads into the political territory of Tulsa, Dwight will have some new and more powerful enemies to look forward to. Reportedly, Gretchen Mol has been cast in the role of Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician, which suggests that the protagonist will face unprecedented challenges. As more cast members are added, the season will also bring back the core characters. Sylvester Stallone will reprise his role as Dwight Manfredi, with Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne, Vincent Piazza as Vince, and Dana Delany as Margaret. Dwight will also have his usual crew by his side, which means that we will see Jay Will as Tyson, Martin Starr as Bodhi, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, Mike “Ca$h Flo” Walden as Bigfoot, and Scarlet Rose Stallone as Spencer.

With the death of Jeremiah Dunmire, Robert Patrick will not be returning for the next season. In the same vein, Samuel L. Jackson’s Lee is also not expected to return, since he has his own show in New Orleans to focus on. However, we will see other familiar faces like Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua, Kevin Pollak as Agent John Musso, and James Russo as Quiet Ray. While the Dunmires might be gone, the Montague distillery is still around, which means we might see Bella Heathcote return as Cleo Montague. Whether or not Beau Knapp’s Cole Dunmire has a role to play in future events remains to be seen.

Tulsa King Season 4 Will Test Loyalties of the Manfredi Family

It is one thing to face the enemies outside the house, and completely different to face the challenges within. So far, the Manfredi family has remained a tight-knit unit, which has kept them safe despite the many difficulties they face. This, however, might change in the next season. With Cal Thresher taking office and Margaret accepting the offer, a potential crisis may arise for her and Dwight. In the finale, when she mentions Dwight, Cal casually states that he will be removed from the board. Does this mean that Cal already has a plan to get rid of Dwight? And if so, what does it mean for Margaret and her soaring ambitions?

There is a chance that she might have to face a choice between Dwight and her political career, and the answer might not be as easy as it seems right now. The new political enemies that Dwight makes might also target the people close to him, leading them to make some choices they might not like. At the same time, his involvement with the FBI will raise some questions, particularly from Bevilaqua, who might turn to Quiet Ray to handle the situation. Thus, Dwight and crew might see their allies turning away from them, creating a situation that might not be as easy to get out of.

