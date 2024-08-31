Twisted Neighbor: Is the Lifetime Movie Based on a True Story?

Directed by Stefan Brogren, ‘Twisted Neighbor’ follows Cookbook editor Colleen (Kathryn Kohut) as she moves into the seemingly idyllic neighborhood of Sunny Vista. However, her initial impressions are shattered when she discovers that her neighbors are incredibly gossipy and intrusive, constantly exchanging information through an app. Colleen’s hopes for a peaceful coexistence take a nosedive when one of the neighbors mysteriously vanishes, and everyone begins to put the blame on her. She is continuously harassed and sent threatening messages demanding her leave from Sunny Vista, all the while the actual killer stalks their next victim. The Lifetime dark comedy thriller spins an incredulous and entertaining tale, generating questions regarding possible real-world inspirations.

Twisted Neighbor Draws Parallels with Desperate Housewives

Written by Huelah Lander, ‘Twisted Neighbor’ is an original work with a tone and style that seems to echo the cult favorite ‘Desperate Housewives.’ Director Stefan Brogren confirmed as much when she took to Instagram and wrote, “So I basically got to direct ‘Desperate Housewives on shrooms’ and it turned out ridiculously good. It’s a dark comedy/mystery and a blast from beginning to end.” While the protagonist of ‘Twisted Neighbor,’ Colleen, is a Cookbook editor, Susan Mayer of ‘Desperate Housewives’ is a children’s book illustrator. Among all her neighbors and friends, Susan stands out by being an independent and working woman. On the other hand, her friends and neighbors are homemakers dependent on their husbands and project their power in seditious and even violent ways.

Known for its dark humor, mystery, and satirical portrayal of suburban life, ‘Desperate Housewives’ explored the secrets and scandals hidden behind the perfectly manicured lawns of Wisteria Lane. ‘Twisted Neighbor’ shares the show’s genre-bending nature, with cheating spouses, comedy, and dark occurrences that cast a shadow over the community. Where ‘Desperate Housewives’ gave us murder mysteries, hidden affairs, and vengeful neighbors, ‘Twisted Neighbor’ takes these familiar elements and dials them up to an almost absurd level. Additionally, both stories delve into the theme of how easily things can spiral out of control in such microcosmic communities. This blend of over-the-top drama and biting satire makes both humorous, near-parodic social commentaries on suburban life.

The True Crime Inspiration Behind the Show Which May Have Inspired Twisted Neighbor

Marc Cherry, the creator of ‘Desperate Housewives’ was inspired to write the show after reading about a Texan woman who had drowned her five children while facing postpartum psychosis. Andrea Yates, an outwardly ordinary woman, lived with her husband in the suburb of Clear Lake, Houston, Texas. However, in 1999, after the birth of her first child, Yates attempted to take her own life by overdosing on prescription medication. She was given antidepressants and antipsychotic medication to counter her depression.

Her husband, Rusty Yates, had insisted that they have a big family and at least six children. According to neighbors, Andrea was meek and may not have asserted her own wishes in the matter. Caring for five children by 2001, she was reportedly under a lot of pressure. Stuck in the small space of their house, she looked after and home-schooled the children 24-7. Experts believe that when she came off her powerful medication, it may have worsened her mental health. On June 20, 2001, she filled up her bathtub and proceeded to drown all her children one by one. The children were aged between six months and seven years. She lay four of the youngest on the bed and covered them with a sheet before frantically calling 911. When the police arrived, she told them that she had killed all her children.

In 2002, Andrea Yates was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. In 2006, her attorneys appealed the verdict, and she was found not guilty by reason of insanity. By the next year, she was admitted to Kerrville State Hospital, where she opted to continue to reside and receive medical treatment. She reportedly grieves for her children, often watching videos of them. Rusty Yates divorced her and remarried, later revealing that he does not blame Andrea, but rather her mental illness. ‘Twisted Neighbor’ is not based on a true story but is written as an original work by Huelah Lander. Yet its themes and style are evocative of the genre-bending tales of scandal and crime in ‘Desperate Housewives,’ which is inspired by the real-life crime involving Andrea Yates.

