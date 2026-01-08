Unlocked Season 2: Where Are They Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ season 2 revolving around inmates at the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence, Arizona, we get a documentary series that is quite insightful. The focus is on the incarcerated men at different stages of sentencing as they are given a unique opportunity to govern themselves, to see what really happens when they are granted a bit of freedom. While contraband use, power struggles, and racial politics do play a significant role throughout the experiment, the series suggests that there are several convicts who end up showing genuine potential for rehabilitation.

Ross Teeple Continues to Thrive as a Public Servant

A proud native of Arizona, Ross Teeple reportedly kick-started his career in the Navy, where he quickly climbed up the ladder to serve as a Sonar Technician on a fast-attack submarine. He was even active during the early 1990s when the Gulf War between Iraq and a 42-country coalition led by the US broke out, and hence was a part of Operation Desert Storm before being honorably discharged. That’s when he returned to his home state, settled down with the love of his life, Corinne Teeple, started a family, and ultimately found his calling in law enforcement as well as public service.

According to records, Ross was an Officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections for over 12 years, until 2007, following which he chose to join the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. He started out as a Patrol Deputy but was soon promoted to the Search & Rescue Department, where he proved his mettle to such an extent that he was granted the position of Honor Guard. He then evolved into a Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigations Sergeant, Internal Affairs Supervisor, Human Resources Manager, Patrol Lieutenant, and Aviation/Search and Rescue Lieutenant.

In other words, Ross definitely made a name for himself as a hard-working, well-respected official, eventually resulting in his election as the 25th Sheriff of Pinal County in early 2025. Since then, he has been serving the community to the best of his abilities, all the while maintaining his vision of faith, family, and freedom above all else. That’s why, Ross asserted, the unlocked program worked too. With him having given inmates incentives that enabled them to find support from loved ones, they showed drastic improvement. So, he continues to run the experiment to this day. We should also mention that Ross shares a very tight-knit bond with his mother, is an animal lover, and a travel enthusiast.

Ronald “All Out” Dunmire is Incarcerated in State Prison

Having grown up in the middle of nowhere, Ronald “All Out” Dunmire allegedly didn’t have the best influences, as he never knew anything apart from criminality, as per his own accounts. He thus preferred to lead life alone, that is, until he fell in love — he tied the knot with her, vowed to remain on a straight path, and even welcomed 4 adorable children into the world. However, his entire world turned upside down when his relationship crumbled apart after 12 long years, as he admittedly developed anger issues that often spiraled out of control. He ended up going back to his old ways, too.

According to records, Ronald was first convicted on charges of aggravated assault and theft in 2006, for which he was sentenced to 2½ years and a year, respectively. Then, in 2018, he was arrested for aggravated assault, trespassing, and weapons misconduct for reportedly punching someone and taking their firearm during the incident, according to records. He was subsequently handed down 13 years, 1½ years, and 2½ years, respectively, only for another year to be added to his sentence in 2023 for an assault in prison. Therefore, today, he is incarcerated at the mixed-security Arizona State Prison Complex – Yuma in San Luis, where he is expected to remain until his projected release date of April 11, 2030. It’s imperative to note that he is currently employed as a prison groundskeeper and is reportedly maintaining an uncompromising workout schedule to manage his anger.

Elwood “Woody” Murphy Jr. is Serving Time for His Offenses

Although a once happily married father of three, Elwood “Woddy” Murphy admittedly ended up on the wrong side of the law after getting involved with drugs. According to his accounts, he often stuck to “light” narcotics such as heroin and meth, rather than what he referred to as the “hard drug” of marijuana, because it rendered him nonfunctional. “That makes me do nothing. I sit there and eat cereal and lose at Call of Duty,” he stated in the aforementioned production. As for the Arizona native’s criminality, his record dates back to 2014, when he was arrested for violence under drug paraphernalia, for which he was later sentenced to seven months in prison.

Elwood was then convicted on one count of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation in 2016, which resulted in a 10-month conviction. Three years later, in 2019, he wound up in prison again after being handed down years 2½ each on two counts of organized retail theft, only for him to return to his old ways upon release. That’s because he organized another robbery in August 2024 and stole a means of transportation in November 2024, for which he was sentenced to 4½ years and 9 years in prison. Thus, today, at the age of 40, he is incarcerated at the minimum to maximum-security Lewis Corrections Department in Buckeye, Arizona, where he is expected to remain until July 30, 2032. From what we can tell, he has since managed to reconnect with his family and remain sober, all the while taking up prison jobs to maintain a schedule.

Ronald “Irish” Stricklett is in State Prison on Drug Charges

Having long been described as a “neo-nazi” by authorities, Ronald “Irish” Stricklett has a lengthy criminal record that dates back to at least the early 1990s. That’s reportedly when he was convicted of a few different burglaries in Southern California, only for him to relocate to Arizona once he had been released and cleared for travel. He ended up building a life for himself on Somerset Drive near Falcon Lane in Maricopa, Arizona, but it was not without continued legal trouble over the years. After all, he was arrested for an illegal control enterprise in 2007, for which he was handed down a 3½-year sentence a year later.

Ronald was then convicted of first-degree burglary, dangerous drug violation, and two counts of misconduct involving weapons in connection with two different incidents in August 2012. He was subsequently sentenced to 5 years for robbery, plus 2½ years each on the lesser charges, only for another year to be added to his already long term for promoting prison contraband. In 2024, the alleged Aryan Brotherhood prison gang member was arrested for a dangerous drug violation, resulting in a sentence of 2½ years. Therefore, today, in his 60s, Ronald is incarcerated at the minimum to maximum-security Lewis Corrections Department in Buckeye, Arizona, where he is expected to remain until November 18, 2026. However, as per the show, he is now determined to change his ways and is hence sober and a part of various prison work assignments, including the New Beginnings Through Peers program.

Shane “Hondo” Tipton is Determined to Turn Over a New Leaf

It was back when Shane “Hondo” Tipton was merely 11 years old that he became involved with drugs, admittedly starting with weed before getting hooked on oxycodone while in high school. He had actually been bitten by a spider or some bug around his elbow, which led to such a serious infection that he was prescribed oxycodone as an antibiotic pain reliever. He had initially been given “two big bottles,” as per his accounts in the original series, but he ended up finishing all of it in just 3 to 4 days, following which he needed more. He had no idea his pill intake would soon become less about pain relief and more about getting high, owing to the confidence it gave him, which soon led him to try cocaine, heroin, and meth, too.

Shane even overdosed twice in a day at one point when he was already a father trying to be there for his kids, but his addiction was so strong that he ended up going back to drugs not long after. It’s thus no surprise that he ended up getting in trouble with the law, with his most recent arrests in 2024/2025 being for possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. That’s when he realized how serious his situation had become, so he got clean while detained at the Pinal County Detention Center to turn over a new leaf. He even learned about the John Volken Academy and its 2-year residential program, which helps men develop essential life skills while remaining sober, enabling them to re-enter society as independent individuals. Shane knew it would be hard because it would mean more time away from his loved ones, but he genuinely wanted to start anew. He was thankfully allowed to present his case in front of a judge not long after, who signed off on his transfer to the program. So, that’s where he is even today.

