All Upcoming Vera Farmiga Movies and TV Shows

Vera Farmiga is a bundle of talent who has illuminated both the big and small screens with her incredible performances. From her compelling act opposite George Clooney in ‘Up in the Air,’ in which her emotional depth as an actress is evident, to her spine-chilling portrayal of Lorraine Warren in the blockbuster horror franchise ‘The Conjuring,’ Farmiga’s career is a testimony to her versatility. The Oscar-nominated actress has also impressed audiences with her captivating performances in ‘The Departed,’ ‘Source Code,’ and ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters,’ ‘Bates Motel,’ ‘When They See Us,’ etc.

And just when people thought Farmiga had done it all, she took up the director’s hat and helmed the acclaimed film ‘Higher Ground.’ Looking at the actress’ exceptional filmography, one can’t help but wonder what fascinating projects she is going to be a part of next. So here is the list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Vera Farmiga.

1. The Conjuring: Last Rites (TBA)

The fourth ‘The Conjuring’ film, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ will once again see Farmiga reprising her franchise character Lorraine Warren, along with Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren. The film is penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also co-wrote the previous installment, ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.’ However, the details of the plot have been kept under wraps. James Wan and Peter Safran are returning as producers but the director of the film has not been announced yet.

The movie might be the last film in the franchise, as James Wan earlier hinted that they are planning to wrap up the storyline. “Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling,” the producer said in an interview with Collider. The film is currently under pre-production.

2. Origin (TBA)

Farmiga is also going to be featured in Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin.’ Based on Isabel Wilkerson’s 2020 book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,’ the film revolves around how divisions based on caste have shaped American history and how they continue to impact lives even today. Farmiga’s character in the film isn’t revealed yet. However, it is known that she is going to be a part of an impressive ensemble cast, which also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, Audra McDonald, and Myles Frost.

DuVernay previously directed the films ‘Selma,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ and ‘I Will Follow.’ ‘Origin’ is all set to premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 6, 2023. However, the theatrical or streaming release date of the film has not been announced yet.

3. The Leader (TBA)

Farmiga is all set to star as Heaven’s Gate cult leader Bonnie Nettles in ‘The Leader.’ The biographical film showcases the gruesome true story of the thirty-nine members of the cult who committed mass suicide in 1997, believing that they would ascend to heaven. The real-life Nettles served as an interpreter of signs and the mystic of the cult and she died in 1985, twelve years before the mass murders. The film is written and directed by Michael J. Gallagher, who is known for directing the films ‘Funny Story’ and ‘The Thinning’ and the multiple episodes of ‘PBC’ and ‘The Real Bros of Simi Valley.’ The film also stars Tim Blake Nelson as the cult’s co-founder Marshall Applewhite. As per Moviedelic, ‘The Leader’ will begin its production later this year.

4. Ezra (TBA)

‘Ezra’ is a comedy film that follows Max, who gives up his successful career as a late-night comedy writer and ruins his marriage to become a not-so-successful stand-up comic. After being at loggerheads with his ex-wife Jenna over the needs of their autistic son Ezra, Max kidnaps the child and takes him on a cross-country trip. Helmed by ‘Conviction’ director Tony Goldwyn and penned by ‘The Last Word’ writer Tony Spiridakis, ‘Ezra’ features Farmiga as Grace. However, further details about her character have not been disclosed as of now. Also starring Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne, the film is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023. It is not yet clear when the film will arrive in cinemas or on streaming platforms.

5. Bad Bloom (TBA)

‘Bad Bloom’ is a horror film that revolves around a family who lives on a remote island in isolation to protect themselves from an unknown monster. But when one of the children starts to uncover the truth about the mysterious creature, the family’s secrets begin to unravel. In addition to starring in the film, Farmiga is producing the project as well. The film was announced in January 2021 with Bryce McGuire as the director. The production was supposed to start later that year; however, the film is still in development, without further updates concerning the production.

6. Gossamer (TBA)

Based on Lois Lowry’s eponymous novel, ‘Gossamer’ is an animated series that follows Littlest One, who is undergoing training to become a Gossamer, a dream-giving fairy. Every night, Littlest One and her trainer Bertrand visit a human named Vera, who receives the dream. Farmiga is attached to the project as a voice actor, along with Forest Whitaker, Thomasin McKenzie, Richard E. Grant, Wilmer Valderrama, Alanna Masterson, and Courtney Rosemont. The show is directed by Azazel Jacobs (‘French Exit’ and ‘The Lovers’) and Heidi Bivens, who is making her directorial debut with the series. The animated series is currently in production by BRON Digital.

