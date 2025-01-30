11 Best Vampire Movies and Shows on Hulu (January 2025)

Vampires have long been a staple of pop culture, engaging audiences with their allure, mystery, and danger. From the silver screen to binge-worthy TV shows, stories about these immortal beings have a unique way of pulling us into their dark, seductive worlds. What makes vampire lore so enduring is its incredible versatility, effortlessly shifting between playful, campy tales and dark, brooding narratives. It’s a genre that lets creators explore everything from comedy to horror, romance, and even existential drama. Hulu’s curated collection of vampire-themed content perfectly embodies this balance, offering a mix of tones and genres that cater to every kind of fan.

11. Blood Lad (2013)

Created by Yūki Kodama, ‘Blood Lad’ follows Staz Charlie Blood, a vampire and demon who’s more obsessed with anime and video games than the traditional vampire lifestyle. His world turns upside down when Fuyumi Yanagi, a kind-hearted girl, accidentally stumbles into the demon world through a portal. After her untimely death, Staz takes it upon himself to bring her back to life. Based on Kodama’s popular manga of the same name, this series blends humor, action, and a dash of heart. If this sounds like your kind of adventure, you can watch it here.

10. The Strain (2014-2017)

‘The Strain’ follows Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll), a CDC epidemiologist tasked with investigating a mysterious outbreak that transforms people into vampires. The show takes this unique premise further and becomes a compelling character study of Goodweather. Created by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, the series stands out as a gripping and unique take on vampire lore. It’s based on ‘The Strain Trilogy,’ a series of novels co-authored by del Toro and Hogan, bringing their chilling vision to life on screen. You can watch this unique Vampire media here.

9. Reginald the Vampire (2022-2024)

‘Reginald the Vampire’ takes place in a world where all vampires are conventionally beautiful, fit, and vain. Enter Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon), an unlikely hero who doesn’t fit their rigid standards of beauty. However, when he discovers his hidden powers, he rises to become the unexpected savior of his city. Armed with the support of an army of his friends, Reginald begins this journey where he must overcome all the obstacles and save the city from all the bad creatures. Based on the ‘Fat Vampire’ book series by Johnny B. Truant, this show offers a fresh and compelling twist on the vampire genre. You can stream it here.

8. Vampire Knight (2008)

‘Vampire Knight’ is an anime set in a world where students are divided into a human day class and a vampire night class. The story follows Yuki Cross and her friend Zero Kiryu as they try to maintain harmony between the two groups. However, Yuki’s world is shaken when she discovers that Zero is slowly turning into a vampire, forcing her to go to great lengths to help him. This journey creates distance between Yuki and her childhood crush. Created by Matsuri Hino, who authored the manga the anime is based on, ‘Vampire Knight’ offers an intriguing mix of romance, mystery, and drama. If this story speaks to you, stream the show here.

7. Twilight (2008)

‘Twilight’ is one of the most popular movie series to grace the big screen. Helmed by Catherine Hardwicke, the story follows Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), an awkward misfit who doesn’t expect much to change when she moves from sunny Arizona to rainy Washington. But her life takes a dramatic turn when she meets Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a mysterious and handsome teen whose piercing gaze seems to reach her very soul. Edward is revealed to be a vampire from a family that abstains from drinking human blood, and Bella, far from being afraid, gets involved in a dangerous romance with her immortal soulmate. Based on the bestselling book series by Stephenie Meyer, ‘Twilight’ continues to enchant fans around the world. You can watch this beloved film here.

6. Devils’ Line (2018)

‘Devils’ Line’ is a gripping romance anime in the vampire genre. The story revolves around Anzai, a half-demon, who rescues Tsukasa, a college student, from a demon attack. This fateful encounter leads to an unconventional and intense romance as Tsukasa discovers the hidden existence of vampires in their world. Their relationship becomes a thrilling blend of danger and intrigue as the story unfolds. The series is based on the manga by Ryo Hanada, who also created the anime adaptation. If this captivating tale piques your interest, you can stream the show here.

5. True Blood (2008-2014)

Alan Ball’s ‘True Blood’ follows Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress living in a small Louisiana town. Her life takes a dramatic turn after meeting Vampire Bill (Stephen Moyer), thrusting her into a perilous world filled with vampires and other supernatural beings. Now, she has to get a hang of this world while battling the bad creatures that might cause her and her loved ones harm. Based on ‘The Southern Vampire Mysteries’ by Charlaine Harris, this gripping series offers a delectable blend of romance, drama, and mystery. If this sounds like your kind of show, watch the story unfold here.

4. Angel (1999-2004)

A spinoff of the widely popular ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Angel’ delves deep into the character study of Angel (David Boreanaz), once known as Angelus — a fearsome vampire who terrorized Europe. Now seeking redemption, Angel dedicates his life to helping people deal with supernatural threats, all while battling his dark past. For fans of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Angel’ offers a rich and compelling extension of its universe. If this Joss Whedon and David Greenwalt’s creation intrigues you, the show can be streamed here.

3. Shadowhunters (2016-2019)

Ed Decter’s ‘Shadowhunters’ follows Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara), a teenager who discovers she is a Shadowhunter, a human-angel hybrid destined to hunt demons. Her world is turned upside down as she is drawn into a world filled with vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural creatures. To survive and thrive in this dangerous new world, Clary must embrace her newfound identity and powers. Based on the ‘The Mortal Instruments’ series by Cassandra Clare, this action-packed show is a thrilling ride for fans of the supernatural. If it sparks your interest, you can hit the stream button here.

2. What We Do in the Shadows (2019-2024)

Created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is one of the most fun and unique vampire shows out there. The series offers a hilarious look into the lives of four vampires who have been living together for centuries on Staten Island. The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), a warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire. Alongside him is Laszlo (Matt Berry), a British vampire with a flair for being a rogue, dandy, and fop; together, their character dynamics, along with a slew of amazing supporting characters, take you on a fun ride. With its witty humor and quirky traits, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is an absolute must-watch. If this piques your interest, find the show here.

1. Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ is one of the most iconic television series ever created. The show follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a young woman who is chosen to fight all kinds of creatures, from vampires to demons to other supernatural beings. Once she comes to terms with her destiny, her life becomes a thrilling rollercoaster. Armed with the support of her loyal friends, Buffy must face countless challenges and slay evil for good. Created by Joss Whedon, the series is based on his 1992 film of the same name. The show offers an adequate amount of adventure, drama, and humor that promises to keep you hooked. You can stream the show here for a fun and unforgettable ride.

