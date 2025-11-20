Who is Vanessa? Who Plays Her in A Man on the Inside?

Netflix’s ‘A Man on the Inside’ follows the story of Charles Nieuwendyk, a man in his late 70s who finds a new lease on life when he is hired by a private investigator named Julie. The first season focuses mainly on Charles and his personal struggles, while Julie remains in the background as a mysterious figure about whom the audience knows next to nothing. This changes in the second season when we finally get an insight into Julie’s background with the arrival of Vanessa. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Vanessa’s Connection to Julie Expands the PI’s Arc in Season 2

The second season of ‘A Man on the Inside’ introduces Julie Kovalenko’s mother, Vanessa. The duo has a strained relationship, which feeds into the drama of Season 2. It turns out that when Julie was a child, Vanessa got involved in the world of crime. As a single mother, she struggled to make ends meet while also trying to provide for her children. One time, an opportunity arose for her to scam a man at a bar. While it was a minor scam, it gave her the idea to pursue this line of work, and soon, she picked up the skills that allowed her to orchestrate more elaborate jobs. Eventually, the law caught up with her, and she was sent to prison, leaving her children to fend for themselves.

This led Julie to develop a disdain for her mother, which didn’t go away even after Julie was released from prison and she tried to reconnect with her daughter. Julie kept her at a distance and only sought her out when she needed help with her cases. Vanessa’s expertise in the field of crime allowed her to give valuable insights that helped Julie with her cases. Eventually, however, Vanessa tells her daughter that she wants to be her mother, not her source, and this becomes a turning point in their story. Over the course of eight episodes, Vanessa and Julie’s relationship goes through a drastic change, serving as a major character development for both of them.

Constance Marie Brings Vanessa’s Emotional Depth to the Screen

Constance Marie plays the role of Julie’s mother, Vanessa, in the second season of ‘A Man on the Inside.’ Born in Los Angeles, Marie showed an interest in performance arts from an early age. She has a passion and talent for dance, and at the age of nineteen, she became a part of the musical, ‘Cosmopolis.’ A few years later, she was hired to work as a background dancer in David Bowie’s 1987 Glass Spider Tour. Following this, she turned her attention towards acting, and over the years, has established herself as a versatile actress. She is known for her work in projects like ‘Angie Lopez,’ ‘Switched at Birth,’ ‘Elena of Avalor,’ ‘With Love,’ ‘Selena,’ ’Undone,’ ‘Doctor Odyssey,’ and ‘How I Met Your Father.’

A third-generation Mexican-American, Marie was brought up by her mother and grandmother. Her ancestors had immigrated to America as far back as 1853. In the process of assimilation, Marie feels that “along those generations, so many of the cultural touchstones, like Spanish and the traditions, were quietly stolen or robbed” from them. Over the years, the actress has tried to reclaim her Mexican roots. On her 60th birthday, she threw a sesentañera, revealing that she and her family had never thrown a quinceañera, mainly because of their strained financial situation.

She also credits her work as an actor for opening the opportunity to relearn her culture and the traditions she didn’t get to know while growing up. She also celebrates and uplifts other Latinx actors and their projects. Additionally, she also helps raise awareness and supports several causes. She is an advocate for PETA and the East Los Angeles Women’s Center, and has helped raise funds for organizations like This Is About Humanity and the Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

