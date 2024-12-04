Are Vanessa and Dave From The Ultimatum Still Together?

Having been in a rather fulfilling relationship with Dave Adams for almost three years, Vanessa Hattaway knew in her heart she wanted to take the next step of marriage with him. However, as per her own account on Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ season 3, he always deflected the topic to such an extent she ended up giving him an ultimatum. But alas, neither of the two expected their individual experiences in the experiment would open the doors for some much-needed conversations and realizations between them within mere days.

Vanessa and Dave Left the Experiment Before it Even Really Began

From the moment we first came across 30-year-old Vanessa on our screens, she made it evident she is more than ready to settle down with someone who treats her like she is their dream woman. She admittedly hoped this would be none other than her boyfriend of nearly 3 years, 34-year-old Dave, but she was ready to move on if he didn’t get on the same page as her. Thus, they stepped foot into this Netflix original experiment, only to break up after one night and date five singles in similar situations to see if the grass is really greener on the other side or not.

If we’re being honest, the way Dave approached this whole ordeal from the get-go didn’t sit too well with fans, especially owing to the way he spoke to Vanessa on their last night. Yet, there was a shift in both of them almost immediately the second they became exes as the former began realizing he could genuinely lose his girlfriend for good by the end of this ordeal. On the other hand, thanks to Vanessa’s newfound connection with artist Nicholas “Nick” Tramontin, she realized she has always needed much more from her partner than she ever let on or understood.

Nick’s unwavering attention, his support in her endeavors despite not knowing much about it, and his embracement of her goofiness made Vanessa feel as if she could finally breathe. Therefore, of course, they chose one another during The Choice for their Trial Marriage, with Dave choosing Chanel owing to the way they were able to easily converse about everything and nothing. However, on day 1 of the Trial Marriages itself, Vanessa, Dave, Chanel, and her partner Micah secretly met before deciding to end their time on this experiment. They didn’t even say goodbye to anybody; they just packed their bags and left abruptly.

Vanessa and Dave are Happily in Love Even Today

Although neither Vanessa nor Dave have confirmed or denied their relationship status as of writing, we are actually positive they remain romantically involved to this day. Not only do their social media platforms still have all of the memories they have shared since they first got together in 2021, but they and their loved ones also mutually follow one another. We can’t even begin to imagine the kind of conversation they might have had before quitting the show, yet we can only hope they reached a mutually beneficial compromise regarding making a forever commitment.

Vanessa Hattaway is Jack of Many Trades

While Vanessa admittedly always had a passion for the arts, she dropped out of art school not long into her program upon realizing it was indeed a hobby for her rather than anything else. In fact, she then pursued a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of West Georgia, only to later hone in on the technological industry since it genuinely interested her. That’s how she ended up serving as an Account Executive at ISG Partners from 2016 to 2017 before spreading her wings to evolve into the Account Executive of Mid Market & Enterprise Ventiv Technology. Yet, today, this 31-year-old former bodybuilding champion splits her time between Newport Beach, California, and Atlanta, Georgia, to serve as the Manager of Account Executive, New Markets at Service Tital, all the while also embracing her love for fitness as well as traveling.

From Wall Street to Advertising, Dave Has Conquered it All

As a proud half-American, half-Cuban, Dave has never been one to shy away from his passions and his responsibilities, resulting in him achieving wonders in every sense of the term. This University of Connecticut finance graduate was actually an Analyst for four years – at The University of Connecticut Foundation, Moody’s Investors Service, and The TJX Companies – before he realized that’s not where his heart was. So, in 2015, he took a leap of faith and decided to evolve into an Advertising Copywriter, for which he later even attended Miami Ad School from 2016 to 2017. Now, following experience at Droga5, Apple, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and Meta, he is a Freelance Copywriter and Associate Creative Director. We should also mention that it appears as if this dog dad, family man, jeep lover, adventure lover, and travel enthusiast is currently splitting his time between California and Massachusetts.

