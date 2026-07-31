Is Vega Dead? Did Tony Dalton Leave Sugar?

The second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Sugar‘ began with John Sugar taking on a missing-person case. His client’s brother, Ji, has gone missing, and an investigation reveals that he went into hiding after witnessing a murder. While Sugar ends up finding Ji, he knows that his life will be in danger as long as the murderer is still out and about. What makes things tricky is that this mystery murderer turns out to be a cop named Vega. He is deeply corrupt and ready to do whatever it takes to get what he wants. Sugar knows that his client will not be able to come back home as long as Vega is intent on killing Ji and removing the witness who could send him to prison. He tries different approaches to it, but in the end, he has to do something that will change him forever. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sugar Tries to Find Non-Violent Options to Resolve the Conflict

While John Sugar may appear to be just another private investigator, he is set apart by the fact that he is not human. Thus, even as he walks amongst humans, he has his own rules and codes of conduct. A major rule of thumb for his kind is that they cannot kill people. Their primary objective is to observe the human race and avoid getting involved in anything that would have a significant impact. This is why they cannot resort to killing, even if it is to save someone or even themselves. Moreover, killing is seen as an important and non-retractable step towards assimilation, where the aliens start to lose their essence and become human, for better or for worse.

Thus, non-violence is not only a moral code to abide by, but also key to an alien’s survival on Earth. This is why Sugar tries to resolve things by de-escalating the conflict. He starts with faking Ji’s death, hoping that it will get Vega off his scent. It will also give Sugar time to collect evidence against the dirty cop, and once he is in prison, Ji can come out of hiding. However, the timeline accelerates when Vega learns that Ji is alive. To force Sugar’s hand, he has Danny arrested on a minor charge over the weekend. He cannot get bail, and Vega has enough clout behind bars to do serious damage to Danny, if not kill him entirely. Now the clock is ticking, and Sugar must find a way to save both Danny and Ji.

When it becomes clear he doesn’t have enough evidence against him, Sugar decides to take a different route. He reaches out to Sergey Ojeda, the leader of a crime outfit who has many cops on their payroll, including Vega. He figures that the Fire Sale and the federal fraud of the empty apartments are happening with Ojeda’s knowledge. So he asks the man he previously worked for to simply call off Danny in return for finishing a past job. Ojeda agrees, but then he dies in a plane crash. This leads Sugar to realize that Ojeda’s son was behind the Fire Sale and that Vega was working for him. Now that Ojeda is dead, there is nothing stopping Vega anymore. This leaves only one way to stop him.

Sugar Breaks His Code and Kills Vega

While he was still thinking about ways to expose Vega’s crimes and send him to prison, Sugar considered killing him. The idea was so potent that he broke into Vega’s house and stood with a gun pointed at his head. But he could not pull the trigger. Now that Vega has Danny in custody, Sugar wishes he had killed Vega then. But there is no use thinking about that now. In a last-ditch attempt to keep everyone alive, Sugar offers Vega an out. He offers him new passports, a full bank account, and a villa in a far-off tropical country. He could take his family and spend the rest of his life in peace. But Vega refuses the offer, leaving Sugar with no choice but one.

Previously, when Sugar visited Danny in prison, he figured that he would be bugged in some way. Vega would want to keep an eye on him at all times to find out Ji’s location, and sure enough, there was a bug in his car key. When Vega rejects his offer, Sugar has a fake conversation with his associate, where it sounds like Ji has run away. Some time later, Vega receives a video call from Ji, who offers himself up in return for his brother. The meeting point is set up to be his friend’s house, where Vega last saw him and thought he was dead of an overdose. Thinking Ji really has ditched Sugar and wants to save his brother, Vega drives all the way into the desert to the desolate house with Danny in the backseat, hoping to find Ji, but he is nowhere to be found.

While Vega is looking around the house, Sugar shows up, frees Danny, tells him to hide, and takes his place in the backseat. Since his face is covered, Vega doesn’t notice that his hostage has been swapped. Sugar catches him off guard and attacks him. The fight is brutal as Vega tries to save himself, leading the car to crash. But Sugar is relentless. He knows this is his last chance to save Danny and Ji, so he forgets about his rules and moral codes and kills Vega once and for all. As a result, the brothers are reunited, but this also means that Sugar must now pay the price for what he has done.

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