Venezuela Fury: Where is Tyson Fury’s Daughter Now?

Netflix’s ‘At Home With the Furys’ follows various members of the Fury family as they try to navigate the ups and downs of life. The primary focus of the show is on beloved boxer Tyson Fury, his wife, Paris Fury, and their six children. One of the most notable presences on the screen from the group of younger Furys was that of Venezuela Fury, the couple’s eldest child, who has just entered her teenage years, an adjustment that her parents were seen trying to navigate in season 1 of the show. If you are curious about the recent developments in her life, worry not because we have your back!

Who is Venezuela Fury?

Born on September 27, 2009, Venezuela Fury is the eldest child of Tyson and Paris Fury. According to her mother, after she was born, her father had been ecstatic and had claimed that he would allow her daughter to do anything when she grew up. Apparently, Tyson had stated that he would let Venezuela wear anything she wanted and not restrict her in any sense. During one of their heartwarming moments together on Venezuela’s 13th birthday, Tyson recalled how his daughter, as a child, would be upset at those who tried to crowd her father.

However, things changed when Venezuela entered her teenage years. According to Paris, Tyson realized that his daughter was now a teenager and ended up going to extremes in order to “protect” her. In the Netflix show, we see Tyson being strict about what Venezuela can or cannot wear, much to the frustration of the teenager in question. For the christening of Athena Fury, Tyson and Paris’ sixth child, Venezuela has ordered a dress of her own choosing, which Tyson apparently asked her to change out from on the day of the ceremony itself.

Given that Venezuela’s family descends from a line of Irish Travellers, her family decided that she would not go to school after turning 11. Since then, she has been homeschooled and often encouraged by Paris to learn different skills that might help her later in life. Indeed, Venezuela’s mother is seen in the show encouraging her daughter to not only cook but also learn about how to navigate the world of entertainment, just like Tyson and Paris have been doing for years.

That being said, Venezuela and Paris were often seen at odds when it came to the former’s life choices in season 1 of the Netflix series. The former claimed that she did not want to get married or have a job, much to her mother’s displeasure, who did not want her daughter to be spoilt. Without mincing her words, Paris has told her eldest several times that she would either need to get married or get a job. While Tyson’s wife has clarified that she would support her daughter no matter what choice she makes, she does want Venezuela to make a choice soon so as to prepare for the future.

Where is Venezuela Fury Now?

Venezuela Fury is not very active on social media, and her TikTok account is managed by her parents. The teenager will turn 14 in September 2023 and will likely welcome another sibling into the world in the same month. The teenager in question did capture the headlines after she was rushed to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) in the early hours of July 19, 2023. Apparently, the teenager had put a ring on the wrong finger, leading to excessive swelling. Hence, she was taken to the hospital, where the ring was cut off. Since then, Venezuela seems to have recovered well. We certainly hope that she is doing well in life and will soon embark on an impressive journey of her own.

