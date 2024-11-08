Is Netflix’s Vijay 69 Based on a True Story?

Directed by Akshay Roy, ‘Vijay 69’ centers on a grumpy sexagenarian who decides to leave an impact by becoming the oldest man in India to complete a triathlon. Nearing the end of his life, Vijay (Anupam Kher) is an ill-tempered elderly man who begins to search for a monumental challenge to overcome that will see him remembered with pride. Despite having no standards of physical fitness to speak of, he decides to complete a triathlon. As Vijay sets out to defy expectations and surpass his limitations, the inspiring Netflix Hindi-language dramedy film delves into powerful themes of societal pressure, lingering regret, and the courage to dream big.

Vijay 69 is a Fictional Film With a Real Message: Age is Just a Number

‘Vijay 69’ is a work of fiction written by Akshay Roy that embodies the willpower and fortitude of senior citizens that nearly everyone would have witnessed in their lives. Whether it be tales of one’s grandmother climbing a mountain on her pilgrimage or veteran athletes breaking new records, stories of the elderly shattering expectations against all odds are ubiquitous. Even Anupam Kher, who, in a fitting coincidence, happens to be 69 years old at the time of writing, overcame significant physical barriers to portray Vijay authentically in the film.

While Kher was no stranger to running or cycling, he did not know how to swim when he signed on to ‘Vijay 69.’ Over five months leading up to the shoot, the veteran actor pushed past his limits and became an adept swimmer despite suffering from a fracture and a dislocated shoulder. He confessed that one of the reasons he accepted the role was to challenge himself, as he always seeks to improve beyond his own past achievements and performances. Kher has also revealed that his mother serves as his biggest inspiration. In her mid-80s and with an intramedullary rod in one leg, she refuses any help when climbing stairs and has a no-grumbling attitude toward life that she believes keeps her going.

The Real Oldest Indian Triathalon Athlete that May Have Inspired Vijay 69

When asked why he chose to name the film ‘Vijay 69,’ Akshay Roy revealed that he had conducted research on the youngest and oldest athletes to have completed a triathlon. He found that the oldest triathlete in India was nearing seventy, and thus, he decided upon the protagonist’s age as being 69 years old, both because of realism and to create a catchy title. When looking up the oldest Indian triathlete, Roy would have likely come across the story of Arun Krishnan. At the age of 67, Arun Krishnan completed the 2016 triathlon in Cairns, Australia.

The story of Vijay pans out with several parallels to that of Krishnan, although the real athlete’s achievements and spirit are far beyond what is depicted even in the fiction of ‘Vijay 69.’ On his 60th birthday in 2009, Arun Krishnan decided to complete a triathlon. Although he was a fitness enthusiast for most of his life and boasted exceptional stamina for his age, after two months of training, doctors informed him that his knees had suffered extensive wear and tear. They forbade him to climb stairs, let alone practice for his dream of completing a triathlon.

However, Krishnan maintained his iron will and consulted Ayurvedic experts and physiotherapists. Even after many more setbacks over the years, including further knee injuries, Krishnan stuck to his training regime. In 2016, he triumphantly achieved his dream by completing the Ironman Asia-Pacific Championship in Cairns, Australia, within 16 hours, 27 minutes, and 35 seconds, just two minutes and 25 seconds short of the cutoff time. Despite completing his goal against all odds, the veteran athlete challenged himself to continue training and run an Ironman alongside his granddaughter. While the story of ‘Vijay 69’ may be fictional, it is comparable to the reality of many veteran athletes, even when they begin training at a later stage in their lives.

