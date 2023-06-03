Viktoria Nasyrova: Where is the Alleged Russian Killer Now?

When 35-year-old eyelash technician Olga Tsvyk was found near death inside her Queens, New York home in August 2016, it left not just the nation but also the globe shaken to its very core. After all, as carefully profiled in CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Case of the Poison Cheesecake,’ it was the Ukranian’s Russian client Viktoria Nasyrova to have attempted to take her life for personal gain. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the latter — with a particular focus on her background, her offense, her motive, as well as her current standing — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Viktoria Nasyrova?

It was reportedly back in 2014 when Russia-born Viktoria arrived in New York to build a new life for herself, only to soon find herself working in the adult industry as a stereotypical dominatrix. However, this wasn’t easy for her in any way, shape, or form as she struggled with untreated mental health issues and was worlds away from her young son in need of a bone marrow transplant. Yet obviously, none of this made the then nearly 40-year-old’s actions towards Olga on August 28, 2016, okay — she had no right to play with the latter, no matter her battles or desperation.

According to court documents, Viktoria had actually arrived at Olga’s Forest Hills apartment for a scheduled appointment with a whole box of cheesecake from a locally famous bakery in hand. She subsequently ate two pieces before offering one to the latter, just to then watch as she immediately felt dizzy, vomited, and decided it might be a good idea to lay down in bed for a while. It turns out she’d laced this particular piece with a powerful Russian tranquilizer named Phenazepam (benzodiazepine), but nobody realized she was the sole person responsible for some time.

That’s because Olga was found unconscious a day later by a close friend, clad only in racy lingerie yet with several pills scattered across to make it appear as if she’d deliberately overdosed. She’d hallucinated by this point and was allegedly close to a heart attack (not on purpose), but thankfully quick medical support was there to help her make a full recovery in a nearby hospital. The young woman thus returned home a few days later, just to find it utterly robbed — her Ukrainian passport, US work permit, valuable jewelry, as well as roughly $4,000 in cash were missing.

This is when the authorities realized something had to be terribly wrong, especially as Olga’s medical reports showed no signs of extensive self-consumption or recent suicidal tendencies. So, with her statements as well as some DNA evidence left behind on the actual cheesecake box, Viktoria became a key person of interest and it resulted in her arrest on March 20, 2017.