Vincent Hill: Where is the Private Investigator Now?

Netflix’s documentary ‘Untold: The Murder of Air McNair’ presents the suspicions of Vincent Hill, a private investigator who had investigated the murder of Steve “Air” McNair and the death of Sahel “Jenni” Kazemi for years. A year after the former footballer was killed, Hill set out to reopen the case, claiming that the Metropolitan Nashville PD didn’t delve into several key aspects during the investigation, starting with the alibi of Adrian Gilliam, who sold the murder weapon to Jenni. As the non-feature film reveals, the private investigator also wrote a book about the murder, becoming an expert as far as the case is concerned!

Vincent Hill’s Efforts to Reopen the Investigation Didn’t Yield Any Results

At the time of Steve McNair’s murder, Vincent Hill was a credit card company’s fraud investigator who was awaiting his private investigator license. He had previously served in the United States Army and the Metropolitan Nashville PD. His time as a cop ended in 2006 following a disciplinary dispute, even though he had maintained that he resigned from the force to spend more time with his daughter. He wrote his theories on the murder in the self-published book ‘Playbook to a Murder,’ which was published in 2010. In the same year, he filed a complaint before a grand jury to reopen the investigation into the murder-suicide.

Hill stated that the Metropolitan Nashville PD committed several errors during the initial investigation, including not exploring Adrian Gilliam’s alibi, which was proven wrong. His efforts to reopen the case were linked with the sales of his book. “It’s never been about selling the books because I spoke out on this a few days after the murder,” he told The Tennessean. In June 2010, a Davidson County grand jury stated that there was not enough evidence in Hill’s complaint to reopen the investigation. “It’s unfortunate they decided to keep it closed. The only person to have that gun was Gilliam; his alibi was contradicted [but] he was cleared as a murder suspect,” he reacted to The Tennessean while expressing his belief that Sahel “Jenni” Kazemi did not kill McNair.

In 2012, Hill met McNair’s mother, Lucille, who apparently hired him for $1 to investigate her son’s murder. “Vince, I don’t believe that little girl killed my son,” Lucille told the private investigator, as per The Tennessean. Over the years, he has appeared in several media productions to discuss the case. While appearing on ‘The Mysterious Death of a Titan,’ an episode of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ he theorized that Gilliam could be lying about the sale of the murder weapon and that the gun might not have changed hands at all. In 2014, he published ‘Incomplete Pass: The Murder of Steve McNair Revisited,’ a follow-up book to ‘Playbook to a Murder.’

Vincent Hill is a Revered News Anchor Today

In June 2018, Vincent Hill joined Law and Crime Network as a freelance anchor to cover trials. He worked at the network for more than a year before joining Court TV as a freelance law enforcement expert. His first permanent gig as an anchor was at KJRH/2 News Oklahoma, the NBC-affiliated TV station in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more than two years, he served as an anchor during weekend evenings. His coverage during the time included the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which garnered immense acclaim. In October 2021, he joined WFXG FOX54, based in Augusta, Georgia, to co-anchor five hours of the morning show.

Hill’s association with FOX remains, as he has been working as an anchor at WBFF FOX45 News in Baltimore, Maryland, since November 2022. He has been covering various types of violent crimes committed in the city for nearly two years. In July 2024, he announced that he started hosting a new show called ‘Community Connections,’ which is telecasted by the local station of The CW and many other networks. The journalist has also appeared in several news shows and podcasts, such as FOX News’ ‘Fox & Friends First,’ Sports Illustrated’s ‘Steve McNair: Fall of a Titan,’ and ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.’

Vincent Hill is a Strong Pillar of Support For His Kids

Vincent Hill is a father of a daughter and a son. While not working, he is there for his children. Earlier this year, he was beside his son, who was born with a cleft lip and pallet, when the latter underwent surgery. “For those who know me, know he was born with a cleft lip and pallet, so he’s had a ton of surgeries since birth. So you would think I’d be used to it, but I’m still sick to my stomach. But I’m playing it off for his sake because he’s a nervous wreck. But we’ve both got this,” he shared in April 2024. The journalist’s hobbies include running, kayaking, hiking, and cruising. He also has a black belt in Taekwondo.

Even though Hill failed to convince a grand jury to reopen the murder-suicide investigation of Steve McNair and Jenni Kazemi, he hasn’t forgotten the former football player. “I can’t believe it’s been 15 years. My silence doesn’t mean I’ve forgotten,” he wrote in July 2024. During his free time, Hill “escapes” to New York City, which welcomes him with Central Park and late-night drinks. He can also be found near a rooftop pool relaxing or catching a game of football or basketball.

Read More: Where Are Steve McNair’s Wife and Kids Now?