Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the tenth episode of ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 titled ‘Cursed Head,’ Einar and Thorfinn celebrate as they finally manage to clear the entire forest and turn it into a vast fertile field that could be used to grow crops. While they are happy that their freedom is just within their grasp, Canute arrives in his homeland after a long time. He has recently learned about his older brother, King Harald’s deteriorating health and appears concerned for him. However, when Canute eventually meets him, a sinister secret is revealed. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

After cutting the last tree of the forest that they have been assigned to clear, Einar and Thorfinn look at each other in disbelief and soon start celebrating their success. They have been told that they can win their freedom and become free men approximately a year later once they manage to grow their first crops. Although they are so close to achieving something they have wanted for a long time, Einar and Thorfinn are still unsure what to do after they are free.

While Einar knows that he could not achieve much by returning to his village as his family is dead, Thorfinn points to the possibility of returning to Iceland. But it is evident that they are quite uncertain. That’s when Ketil arrives there and congratulates them for achieving the impossible of clearing the entire forest and turning it into fertile land. He then offers to make them free men as soon as they sow their first crops. Ketil also informs that he is leaving the farm, for now, to meet King Harald for some unexplained purpose.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 Ending: Who Poisoned King Harald? Does Canute Succeed Harald And Become the New King of Denmark?

After Canute arrives in Denmark, he is welcomed to his home by his head thegn and battle instructor, Wulf. The King of England immediately enquires about his brother, King Harald’s health, and learns that he is not doing well. It turns out that the next few days are going to be critical for him according to the doctors who are taking care of him. As Canute looks at the children playing near him, he recalls how he once used to play similarly which his elder brother several years ago. Those memories are still fresh in his mind but he suddenly gets startled when the severed head of King Sweyn rolls in his direction.

It turns out that Canute has just been imagining everything and later meets King Harald who is bedridden. His sister Estrid welcomes him with open arms but Canute is focused on his older brother. Unfortunately, Harald barely responds initially but when he eventually realizes that Canute has come to see him, he tries to talk to him. As Canute holds his hands, Harald tells him that Denmark belongs to him now. Although he acts as if it does not really matter, a smile appears on Canute’s face.

Just after he asks his older brother to rest, he starts imagining him talking. King Harald in Canute’s vision mocks him for paying him a visit after poisoning him. Canute is naturally shell-shocked and comes back to his senses thanks to Estrid, who checks on him after realizing that he is lost in his own thoughts for some reason. Since he does not appear to be fit, Canute leaves King Harald’s room to take some rest. Later that evening, Estrid sends something to drink for Canute through a maid. But when she knocks on his door, Canute sends her back without even tasting what she has brought with her.

That’s when the severed head of King Sweyn appears one more time and tells him how he is fearful of being poisoned as he poisons other people. Canute then opens up on his decision to take King Harald’s life and argues that if he wants to achieve his ambitious goal, he cannot allow Denmark and England to have two different kings as it would inevitably lead to power friction. Before his severed head disappears again, King Sweyn praises Canute for thinking like a king.

