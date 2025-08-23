4 Best Viola Davis Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

After graduating from Juilliard, Viola Davis began her acting career on stage and is considered one of the greatest actors of the 21st century. Her numerous accolades include the Triple Crown of Acting, which is a competitive Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award in the acting categories, as well as the EGOT, which includes the Grammy Award. While Davis is known for her critically acclaimed works on screen, such as ‘Fences,’ ‘Doubt,’ and ‘The Help,’ she has also been a part of mainstream commercial projects, like playing Amanda Waller in DC comic book movies. A co-founder of the production company JuVee Productions, Viola serves as a human rights activist beyond the entertainment industry and a champion for women of color. If you wish to explore her works on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

4. Trust (2010)

Helmed by David Schwimmer, ‘Trust’ (stylized as ‘trust_’) follows Annie Cameron (Liana Liberato), a 14-year-old girl living in Chicago who connects with Charlie in an internet chatroom. He claims to be a teenager like her, and their conversation gets intimate over time. When the two finally meet, Annie discovers that Charlie is a much older man in his 30s. The internet predator then persuades her to accompany him to a motel, where he sexually abuses her. When Annie’s best friend learns about the incident, she informs the school counselor. Annie is sent for medical examination and therapy, while her family is torn apart. Viola Davis appears as Gail Friedman, a hospital counselor who supports Annie through her journey of recovery. Watch the film here.

3. Eat Pray Love (2010)

Based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s memoir of the same name, ‘Eat Pray Love’ is a Ryan Murphy directorial starring Julia Roberts as Elizabeth, a successful modern woman who has a career, a house, and a husband. However, she feels lost in her life, unsure of what it is that she really wants. In a desperate attempt to truly discover herself, Elizabeth goes through a painful divorce and embarks on a journey across the globe, staying in Italy for the food, India for the spirituality, and Bali to find true love. She is supported in her endeavor by her best friend, Delia Shiraz (Viola Davis). You can view the biographical romantic drama here.

2. The Unforgivable (2021)

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, ‘The Unforgiven’ is based on Sally Wainwright’s 2009 British miniseries of the same name. The narrative revolves around Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock), who reenters society after spending two decades in prison for committing a violent crime. However, she finds people to be far from welcoming. Constantly judged for her past actions, Ruth is kept away from her younger sister, whom she was forced to leave behind after being convicted. Viola Davis stars in the film as Liz Ingram, who moves into Ruth’s old home with her lawyer husband, John (Vincent D’Onofrio). The latter decides to help Ruth get her sister back. View the film on Netflix.

1. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

Adapted from August Wilson’s play of the same name, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ takes place over the course of an afternoon in a recording studio in 1920s Chicago. Ma Rainey, the legendary Mother of the Blues, arrives late to a recording session, locked in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As tensions begin to flare, the ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) spurs on his fellow musicians and initiates a chain of events that will change their lives forever. You can watch the George C. Wolfe directorial that celebrates blues music and the resilience of artists in the face of all odds here.

