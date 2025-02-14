Are Virginia and Devin From Love is Blind Still Together?

While love does not follow a single predictable path, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ demonstrates that when people look beyond physical appearances, they can discover deep and meaningful connections. In the eighth season, many singles took a chance in the pods, but one couple that stood out from the start was Virginia Miller and Devin Buckley. The camaraderie between them was undeniable, and every time they appeared on screen, it felt like something special was unfolding. Their love story developed gradually yet steadily, culminating in a rare and remarkable romance.

Virginia and Devin Talked About Personal Hardships With One Another

The first thing Virginia Miller and Devin Buckley connected over was their shared love of food. However, as they delved deeper into their conversations, they realized they had much more in common than they initially thought—they had attended the same high school and shared similar life experiences. As they reminisced about their pasts, they also discovered that their visions for the future aligned, including what they valued in a life partner. At the same time, Devin also formed a connection with Brittany, drawn to their mutual love of basketball. This left him feeling torn between the two women. While speaking with Virginia, he admitted that he felt they were both holding back in their conversations, which might have been preventing them from getting closer.

Virginia gradually opened up about the painful experiences she had endured in past relationships and how they had shaped her outlook on love. Devin listened with genuine empathy, and in one of their heartfelt conversations, he shared his own struggles. He revealed that after sustaining an injury, he had relied on Ibuprofen for pain relief but eventually became dependent on it. During this difficult time, he lost touch with his faith, but rediscovering it was what ultimately helped him heal and regain control of his life. Feeling a strong sense of trust and understanding with Virginia, Devin decided he wanted to pursue a future with her and told Brittany the same.

When it was time to exchange gifts, Devin gave Virginia a necklace with his initials, along with a personalized cutting board engraved with heartfelt words. In return, she gifted him a passport cover that matched hers, hinting at the adventures she hoped to embark on together. She also gave him a camera to capture their journey and her grandmother’s cherished ring, a gesture that spoke volumes about how much she valued their relationship. When they finally met in person, their excitement was undeniable. They couldn’t stop gushing over each other, and the moment felt like the beginning of a promising journey together.

Virginia and Devin may Have Drifted Away From Each Other

While things initially seemed stable and promising for Virginia and Devin, it appears that their romance may not have stood the test of time. The two are not connected on social media, nor have they been spotted together in any capacity. While there is a possibility that they are choosing to keep their relationship private, other couples from the season have remained socially linked, which makes their lack of interaction more noticeable. This could suggest that their fallout was significant enough that even a friendship was not salvaged and raises further doubts about where they stand. However, until either of them confirms or denies anything, all that remains is speculation.

Virginia and Devin Are Both Devoted to Their Families in Their Own Way

Virginia Miller works as a healthcare recruiter, a role that involves finding and placing qualified medical professionals in positions where they are most needed. She plays a crucial role in staffing hospitals, clinics, and private practices, helping to bridge the gap in the medical workforce. Beyond her career, Virginia holds a deep appreciation for the people who matter most to her—especially her mother and the rest of her family. She is also an avid traveler, having explored destinations such as France, Spain, and Portugal, making the most of every adventure. A firm believer in pushing her own limits, she has challenged herself by running multiple marathons, proving her spirit of resilience.

Devin Buckley is currently working as a basketball trainer and sports instructor, dedicating his career to helping aspiring athletes refine their skills and reach their full potential. He has participated in an exposure camp with Eurobasket and completed two professional tours in Brazil and Germany. His passion for the sport led him to establish D3 Training LLC in September 2020, where he focuses on developing young athletes. Additionally, since August 2022, he has been associated with T.WILL Sports, INC. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Devin finds great fulfillment in mentoring young players, guiding them not only in their athletic abilities but also in building confidence and discipline. Beyond his professional endeavors, Devin treasures his role as an uncle to his niece, a position he truly enjoys. Whether it’s through his work or personal life, he is committed to inspiring and uplifting the next generation.

