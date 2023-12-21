Wally Pfister to Direct Mercury Next; To be Shot in Spain

Director and cinematographer Wally Pfister is set to helm ‘Mercury’ next. The shooting of the feature film is scheduled to start in Spain on an undisclosed date. The movie revolves around Michael, whose ordinary first date takes an unforeseen and perilous turn, pushing the down-on-his-luck protagonist to the brink as he endeavors to rescue his newfound love from the shadows of her enigmatic past. Unbeknownst to him, the night and his date harbor secrets beyond imagination. Faced with a high-stakes cat-and-mouse pursuit across the city, Michael must rely on his sharp wit, exceptional driving skills, and a 1969 Ford Mercury to navigate the labyrinth of deception, uncover the truth, and ensure his survival.

Pfister is widely recognized for his collaborations with renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan. His notable works include ‘Memento‘ (2000), ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ (2005–2012), and ‘Inception‘ (2010), the last of which earned him an Academy Award for Best Cinematography. He also served as the director of photography of ‘The Italian Job’ and ‘Moneyball.’ In 2014, he ventured into directing with his debut feature film ‘Transcendence,’ starring Johnny Depp. Apart from feature films, Pfister demonstrated his directorial skills in commercials and television, directing episodes for shows like Netflix’s comedy-drama ‘Flaked’ and Prime Video’s action-comedy ‘The Tick.’

Stefan Jaworski and Shanrah Wakefield penned the movie. Wakefield, an Australia-born writer and actress, co-wrote the Lifetime movie ‘Wrong Swipe’ (2016) along with Sophie Tilson. On the acting front, she featured prominently in the 2009 web series ‘OzGirl’ and became part of the Australian sketch comedy series ‘Kinne’ in 2015. Jaworski, recognized for his work on ‘A Beautiful Life’ (2023), ‘Elfen’ (2021), and ‘The Devil Below’ (2021), brings his scripting experience to the endeavor.

It is rumored that Sofia Carson and Logan Lerman are in talks to play Laura and Michael, the central characters of the film, respectively. Carson is known for playing Cassie in Netflix’s romantic film ‘Purple Hearts’ and Evie in Disney’s adventure-comedy franchise ‘Descendants.’ Lerman, on the other hand, played Jonah Heidelbaum in Prime Video’s historical drama series ‘Hunters’ and The Son in Brad Pitt-starrer ‘Bullet Train.’

The movie will utilize the picturesque backdrop of Spain, which is previously featured in notable projects like Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City‘ and Apple TV+’s historical drama series ‘The Buccaneers‘ in recent times.

