HBO Max’s ‘War’ begins with a tech mogul and a Hollywood actress wanting a divorce, but turns into a brutal legal battle that goes beyond the scope of their relationship. The six-episode first season concludes the story of Morgan and Carla, who are changed by the whole experience. The same can be said about the firms that represented them, which must now look forward to a new case. Season 1 premiered on October 1, 2026, and concluded on November 20, 2026. The series had received a two-season order, and in September 2026, it was confirmed that the sophomore season had already wrapped production. Considering this, it would be fair to say that ‘War’ Season 2 will air sometime in late 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

War Season 2 Will Follow a New Case

‘War’ Season 1 wraps up Morgan and Carla’s divorce, as they end things on amicable terms. The second season will not bring them back, but will focus on a new case. This time, it is not a high-profile divorce, but a high-stakes defamation case. The exact details of the plot have been kept under wraps, but the show’s creator, George Kay, has revealed that the theme of reputation will be explored in depth this time. In an interview with Variety, he said, “The thing we look for in the divorce [case] is to analyze the relationships of all the lawyers. And with the libel case, it’s all about reputation. How our reputations are affecting us at work and what our work reputation means to us in life is a really cool thing to have exposed by a libel trial. So it’s about playing those two things off against each other.”

Kay also confirmed that the two law firms, Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne, will once again face off. This means we see many familiar faces, including Johnny Warren, who worked as a mole for Cathcarts in Season 1. The second season will move away from the espionage thing, but the stain on Johnny’s reputation will be more prominent than ever. The question of trust will haunt him and the people around him. At the same time, other supporting characters like Molly and Michael will also receive an extended arc next season. At the same time, the arrival of new characters will shake things up, putting both firms through another tough test.

War Season 2 Will Introduce New Cast Members

Since the second season of ‘War’ will follow a different case, new characters will be introduced for whom Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne will be at each other’s throats again. Several main cast members have already been announced. This includes Marisa Tomei as Avery Reed, Kelly Macdonald as Jo MacNeil, David Harewood as Jefferson Allen, and Richard Schiff as Elliott Wyatt. Additional cast members include Claire Skinner, Omari Douglas, Kadiff Kirwan, Douglas Booth, Charles Edwards, Luca Pasqualino, Rebecca Front, Alexandra Maria Lara, Linus Roache, Violet Braeckman, Sasha Behar, Sid Phoenix, Cornelius Booth and Megan Channell.

Details about the supporting cast’s roles have not been revealed yet. However, it has been hinted by the show’s creators that new characters will be joining the ranks at Cathcarts. Meanwhile, Dominic West and Sienna Miller as Morgan and Carla will not be returning. We will see James McArdle as Nick Taylor, Phoebe Fox as Serena Byrne, Pip Torrens as St. John Smallwood, and Nina Sosanya as Beatrice Ubosi. Archie Renaux will also reprise his role as Johnny Warren, with Emma Laird and Nick Mohammed returning as Molly and Michael. All in all, the cast for Season 2 looks stacked, promising yet another dramatic and engaging season.

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