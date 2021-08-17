Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh: The Escape Artist,’ as the title suggests, chronicles the tale of a criminal who left the entire world baffled owing to his elusive nature. In other words, it examines the life, crimes, and jailbreak of Glen Stark Chambers, a dangerous killer who escaped a Florida penitentiary for the second time in early 1990, in a way that could have been straight out of a book or movie. Thus, now, if you’re curious to know all the details about him, including if he was found or is alive today, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Glen Stark Chambers?

Glen Stark Chambers’ story with law enforcement started in 1975 when he was simply a 23-year-old young man dating 22-year-old Connie Weeks. A whirlwind romance between the pair had them falling for one another hard and fast, but it spiraled downward just as swiftly. On January 22, they had a dispute that led Glen to confront her outside a bowling alley in Sarasota, where she worked as a waitress. He pulled her hair and assaulted her until an off-duty officer intervened and apprehended him. However, Connie bailed him out mere hours later.

From there, the couple went to their shared apartment, and at 10:50 p.m., Glen showed up at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, carrying a bloodied Connie in his arms. He declared that she had fallen in the shower, but her bruises and passing five days later implied otherwise. Shortly after, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death by the electric chair, which the Florida Supreme Court reduced to a life term. On July 13 of that same year, Glen worked with two other inmates to overpower a detention officer and escape through a window.

He was captured three days later and received an additional five years to his already lengthy sentence. It soon seemed as if Glen was transforming himself and trying to be a model inmate, even landing a spot in the prison program where he could build furniture. However, on February 21, 1990, he used that to escape Polk Correctional Institution by planting himself in one of the boxes he made. Somewhere between Polk City and Daytona Beach, Glen escaped his concealment and the transport truck as well, with his inmate clothes being the only thing he left behind.

Was Glen Stark Chambers Found? Is He Alive or Dead?

Unfortunately, even after three decades, Glen Stark Chambers has never been located. Although, the officers on this case are sure that they will be able to find him one day as he’s still young enough to be alive. He would be around 69-years-old today. According to reports, the transport truck was in stop-and-go traffic the entire time, and the back of it was made out of panels, so it would have been relatively simple for Glen to slither into the streets without much disturbance. Except, that’s all the authorities know. They have no way to identify where he got off.

Therefore, locating Glen is crucial for more than a few reasons. Of course, there is a slight chance that he might have passed away, but there’ve also been alleged sightings of him over the years, including in Orange Beach, Alabama. As per officials, Glen is quite intelligent, has a high IQ, and even learned Spanish while behind bars. Thus, he could be anywhere under an assumed name. Two other essential things to know are that he once had a keen interest in anthropology and has a covered-up tattoo on his upper left arm that reads, “Live Free or Die.”

It’s appropriate considering how he has spent the past 31 years following the same. The cover-up is unknown as per the last reports, yet the motto beneath is still visible to the naked eye. Even if it is not, the thing you can not miss are Glen’s own piercing blue eyes. If you have any information regarding him or his whereabouts, do not hesitate to get in touch with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement of the U.S. Marshals. You can submit your tips to 1-800-226-1140 or flawanted@fdle.state.fl.us.

