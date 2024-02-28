Where to Watch Lisa Frankenstein? Exploring All VOD Options

‘Lisa Frankenstein,’ directorial debut of Zelda Williams, is a horror comedy movie that centers on a misunderstood and out-of-place goth teenager and her romance with a handsome corpse, who becomes alive, as they embark on a murderous journey together. Set in the same fictional universe as ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ as per the writer Diablo Cody, the film features compelling performances from a group of talented actors, including Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino. Upon its premiere, the Frankenstein-like movie received mixed reviews from critics but was applauded for its humorous callback to the horror comedies of the 1980s, keeping you keen and excited about it.

What is Lisa Frankenstein About?

Set in the late 1980s, the plot follows Lisa, a misunderstood teenager who has just gone through something tragic. Now, she must deal with the pressure that comes with joining a new school. As she struggles to fit in, she spends some alone time with her crush — a corpse in the cemetery. Soon, she gets involved in an unfathomable accident that leads to the corpse getting reanimated. While she figures out what she should do with him, she must keep this a secret from everyone, including her family and classmates. So, what will be the fate of the unlikely couple? You will need to catch ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ yourself in order to find out!

Is Lisa Frankenstein on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, you can use your subscription to enjoy several thrilling alternatives, such as ‘Little Evil.’

Is Lisa Frankenstein on Hulu?

Hulu is known to have an extensive catalog but doesn’t include ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ on its platform. Instead, you can turn to similar comedy thrillers on the streamer, including ‘Appendage.’

Is Lisa Frankenstein on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering, but you have the option to buy or rent the same on the streaming giant right here! For users with regular subscriptions, you can enjoy equally hilariously spooky alternatives on the streamer, including ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism‘ and ‘Renfield.’

Is Lisa Frankenstein on HBO Max?

HBO Max users will need to look for ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Since there are plenty of similar options at your disposal, you can keep yourself entertained by checking out ‘Life After Beth‘ and ‘Over Her Dead Body.’

Where to Watch Lisa Frankenstein Online?

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ has been released in theaters, but also on several VOD platforms where you can buy or rent the Cole Sprouse starrer, including Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. But if you are looking for an immersive experience on the big screen, you can catch it at your nearest movie theater. Thus, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

