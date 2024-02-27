Where to Watch Poor Things Online? All VOD Options Explored

Adapted from the 1992 eponymous novel by Alasdair Gray, ‘Poor Things‘ is a fantasy comedy-drama movie helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos that revolves around a young woman who is brought to life by a brilliant yet unorthodox scientist. She evolves as she embarks on a journey across the continents. Led by the compelling performance of Emma Stone as the lead, the film also consists of other talented actors in supporting roles, including Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. It was labeled as bizarre yet brilliantly imaginative by many critics upon its premiere, thus, many of you might want to check out if the hype is worth it or not.

What is Poor Things About?

Set in Victorian London, the plot focuses on an up-and-coming scientist named Dr. Godwin Baxter who ends up bringing a young woman named Bella Baxter back to life. Curious and eager to learn, Bella is under the protection of her creator at first. But soon, she meets a debauched lawyer named Duncan Wedderburn and escapes with him to embark on an adventurous journey, traversing across different continents. As she evolves, Bella stands up for equality and liberation. So, what will become of Bella and Duncan in the end? To find out, you must watch the movie yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Poor Things on Netflix?

Netflix consists of an expansive collection of movies and TV shows on its platform, but unfortunately, ‘Poor Things’ is not a part of it. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to other alternatives, such as ‘I Am Mother‘ and ‘Tau.’

Is Poor Things on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to find out that ‘Poor Things’ is not available on the streamer. But you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to some similar fantasy movies, including ‘Edward Scissorhands‘ and ‘Barbie.’

Is Poor Things on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Poor Things’ in its extensive library of content. However, you have the option to tune into some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Willy’s Wonderland.’

Is Poor Things on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Poor Things’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, the Emma Stone starrer can be purchased on the streaming giant. You can learn more about it by heading over here! Meanwhile, you can make the most of your regular subscription to check out similar films that the streamer houses, like ‘M3GAN‘ and ‘After Yang.’

Where to Watch Poor Things Online?

‘Poor Things’ has been released in theaters as well as on some VOD platforms, including Microsoft Store, Google Play, and YouTube. However, if you wish to get a more immersive experience on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

Read More: Where Was Poor Things Filmed?