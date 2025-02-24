Watson Episode 3 Recap: Wait for the Punchline

Problems stack up for Dr. John Watson in the third episode of CBS’ ‘Watson.’ In the previous episode, Watson was betrayed by the man he trusts the most at the time: Shinwell Johnson. The doctor doesn’t know that his right-hand man is secretly working for James Moriarty. While the villain made an appearance in the pilot episode, he has since delegated the task of forcing Shinwell to do his bidding on someone else. The last time we saw his henchwoman, she told Shinwell to replace Watson’s pills, and the effects of that pill start to show now. SPOILERS AHEAD

Watson’s Medical Problems Exacerbate in Episode 3

Despite being a doctor, or perhaps because of it, John Watson refuses to be treated the conventional way. He suffered a traumatic head injury during his fall in Reichenbach, and since then, he has been self-medicating. The task of procuring the pills has fallen on Shinwell, and he has started to replace the said pills with the ones sent by Moriarty. Shinwell had no idea what the pills could do, but now, the effect has become much more pronounced.

Watson now suffers from insomnia, which has led to him losing consciousness. The worst part is the hallucinations, which get worse over the course of the episode. Yet, Watson tries to hide his problems, even from Ingrid, who is supposed to be treating him and helping him get better, though she and the other members of the team can clearly see that he is struggling. Things get worse when Watson falls unconscious while treating a patient and has a bad fall. He is taken to the hospital, but he makes up a story that there was water on the floor and he slipped.

During this time, Watson also has a hallucination of Sherlock Holmes, though we only see a silhouette, not his face. The doctor’s problems are not hidden from his soon-to-be ex-wife either. She is worried about him, but more importantly, she is worried that he is not well enough to be carrying out his responsibilities. It becomes clearer when Watson confronts her while she is having lunch with the co-worker she has been dating, who happens to be a woman. At first, Mary refrains from reporting his situation, but by the end of the episode, she is convinced that Watson must step back. We see her writing an email to the hospital authorities, but whether or not she sends it is not confirmed.

John Watson and The Curious Case of Molly Jones

The mystery of the week focuses on a young comedian named Molly Jones. She has a seizure while performing a set and later finds herself in front of John Watson, who decides to take on her case. It soon turns out that Molly’s seizures have nothing to do with her brain, which means that there is something else going on in her body. To understand her better, Watson and his team to know where she comes from, so they dig into her family history and discover that she is the daughter of an infamous convicted killer named Felicia Mancini.

Felicia was sentenced to life in prison after she was found guilty of drowning her twins in the bathtub. When Watson meets Felicia at the prison, he makes an immediate conclusion. From her features, he deduces that she and her family have the case of Long QT Syndrome, a heart condition that causes seizures and unconsciousness in the subject, among other things. The condition can get so bad that the person with the syndrome can actually die of it, and that is exactly what happened to Felicia’s twins.

Like Molly, the twins inherited the syndrome from their mother, in whom it was not as pronounced. When they were in the bath, the syndrome brought about their sudden death, following which they fell into the water. When they were found, people didn’t find it hard to assume that their mother had killed them, even though she vehemently claimed her innocence. Now that Watson knows exactly what happened, he can save Molly, who will need surgery to treat her condition. However, the case doesn’t end here. Knowing that Felicia is still in prison for a crime she did not commit, Watson cannot sleep easily. So, he decides to help her.

With his connections in Scotland Yard, Watson digs up all the files connected to Felicia’s case and finds the person who conducted the autopsy on her children. A quick meeting with the man, who is in hospice himself, unravels the whole truth. The man confesses on tape that in his investigation, he found that the twins didn’t have enough water in their lungs to prove that they died of drowning, but he lied in the report because he didn’t care to investigate further. With the testimony, Felicia has the chance to appeal the verdict, prove her innocence, and finally reunite with her daughter.

The Personal Problems of Watson’s Team Go a Notch Further

When John Watson decided to open his clinic, he carefully chose the people who would be a part of his elite team. Apart from their specialties, he also chose them for the personal conflicts in their lives, and with each episode, these conflicts increase. The bond between Stephens and Adam Croft gets more tense as Adam invites him on a double date. It would have been a good thing in a normal scenario, but in the twins’ case, things are pretty complicated. Adam is dating Stephens’ ex-fiance, and while Stephens gave his permission to Adam to date her, he hasn’t accepted it enough to go on a double date with them.

Meanwhile, Sasha is having problems in her relationship. In the previous episode, it was revealed that she is stuck in a relationship where her boyfriend says he will propose to her, but he keeps delaying it for some reason. At the beginning of this episode, we find Sasha wearing a ring, and when pointed out, she accepts that she is engaged. When asked to go celebrate or to reveal how her boyfriend proposed to her, she keeps putting it off, and in the end, it becomes clear why. It turns out that her boyfriend never proposed to her. She just found a ring in his drawer and decided to wear it, just to know what it felt like.

When her boyfriend discovers that she found the ring, he doesn’t take it as an opportunity to just get on with it and propose to her. Instead, he tells her that he will do it soon enough, and it makes Sasha rethink her life decisions, especially after Stephens asked her earlier that evening if she was happy in her relationship. This interaction between them also makes one curious if there is a romance in the cards for the co-workers. Stephens clearly likes and cares for Sasha, though perhaps not romantically, yet. Further, he is seeing someone, even though he seems to be in a long-distance relationship with them. Given that an office romance is almost always bound to happen in a procedural show, it is fair to assume that the same will happen for Watson’s team. Considering everything, Sasha and Stephens seem the most well-placed candidates for that.

