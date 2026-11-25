Helmed by McG, Apple TV’s ‘Way of the Warrior Kid‘ begins with a young boy named Marc going through a very difficult phase in his growing-up years. Being bullied almost every day, isolated by his peers, and feeling that he isn’t strong or fit enough, Marc comes to feel intensely lonely and hopeless, but that changes with the arrival of his uncle, Jake. A decorated Navy SEAL, Jake returns home following a traumatic incident that leaves him injured. While he recovers and itches to get back on the field, Jack decides to train his nephew the Frogman way, building up physical toughness and endurance alongside mental fortitude and tactical know-how. As their dynamic evolves, we learn that Jake has his own demons to battle with, and it’s this shared journey of healing and growth that makes this coming-of-age drama such a wholesome and inspirational tale.

Way of the Warrior Kid is Based on a Fictional Novel by a Former Navy SEAL

‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ is an adaptation of the fictional children’s novel of the same name by Jocko Willink, inspired by his own military service and experiences as a father. The book itself is an entry in a larger series, continuing the main character Marc’s life and experiences in middle school. While the books aren’t exactly biographical, the character of Uncle Jake loosely draws on Willink himself. The author said on ‘The Daily Stoic’ podcast that “many of the little stories in there are based on the real situations that I went through with my own kids,” though there is still a heavy dose of fiction, which gives the work a more universal feel.

Willink enlisted in the Navy after high school, completed SEAL training, and joined SEAL Team One in 1991. He later became an officer, served on multiple deployments, and went on to command the famous Task Unit Bruiser of SEAL Team Three during the Battle of Ramadi in Iraq in 2006. Upon his return, he took charge of training for the West Coast SEAL Teams, and it’s these experiences that ultimately helped shape his creative vision. During an appearance on the ‘Shawn Ryan Show’ podcast, he recalled wanting to find something for his son to read, only to be left unimpressed by what he found, particularly a book about pirates. “I read this book, and it was the lamest, weakest (…) pirates ever. And I just decided I’ll write my own books for kids,” he shared.

While writing ‘Way of the Warrior Kid,’ Willink drew from many of the anxieties about growing up that children share worldwide. Be it health consciousness, discipline, learning how to swim, or dealing with bullies, he identified all of these as experiences many kids can relate to, which is why his story almost serves as a guidebook, using a fictional narrative to inspire its readers. Willink has also noted that he gets regular feedback from his readers, many of whom send letters about their accomplishments, be it their first pull-up or an impressive academic performance. All of these inputs have boosted Willink’s writing process while tying it more deeply to reality.

Way of the Warrior Kid Draws on the Many Experiences of Growing Up

The film adaptation of the novel, penned by Will Staples, largely follows the same narrative, though with a few major changes along the way. Jocko Willink, who was closely involved as a producer, told ‘Jocko Podcast’ that the character of Uncle Jake undergoes a transformation: while he is depicted as a superhero-esque figure in the books, the movie chooses to humanize him. Willink welcomed this change, as it gives the work a more vulnerable and emotionally complex dimension. Director McG also connected personally with Marc’s fear of water, explaining that he recognized his own childhood anxieties in the character, which adds to the realism embedded in this movie’s approach to overcoming one’s fears.

For actor Chris Pratt, who essays the role of Uncle Jake, the film tells a story he hopes will have an inspirational effect on the younger generation of viewers. In a conversation with JOE, he expressed that “the films that I loved growing up, those are the films that I want to be telling now. Because I know that they were impactful.” He added that he wants ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ to encourage viewers to bring positive change to their lives, so that they look back with a sense of nostalgia and accomplishment.

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