Directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, AKA McG, the Apple TV movie ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ explores the relationship between an 11-year-old timid boy named Marc (Jude Hill) and his Navy SEAL uncle, Jake (Chris Pratt). Marc is constantly bullied in middle school and opens up to Jake when the latter arrives after a temporary leave due to injury and trauma. When Jake learns of his nephew’s problem, he decides to train him to be physically and mentally strong, ultimately turning him into a new version of himself over the summer break. This experience not only helps Marc but also Jake, who is able to overcome his guilt, return to service, and complete the mission he had to leave midway, having fully healed.

Meanwhile, Marc finally stands up to his bullies, who target him on the very first day of their new school year after summer break, proving he has grown both physically and mentally and has become a true “warrior.” Based on retired US Navy SEAL officer Jocko Willink’s bestselling children’s novel of the same name, ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ is inspired by real battlefield events and shows that life is a battle that requires everyone to be brave. McG’s worldbuilding further nurtures Jake and Marc’s bond as they train together and support each other’s growth.

Way of the Warrior Kid Filming Locations

‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ was shot entirely in California, particularly in San Diego County and Los Angeles County. Principal photography reportedly began on August 19, 2024, and continued for almost two months before wrapping up on October 18 of the same year. Upon production wrap, Willink, who also co-wrote the screenplay, took to Instagram to express his gratitude. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the effort put forth by everyone involved. The vision, focus, and teamwork required to make it happen was incredible, and every single person on the team absolutely delivered and the support from @skydance and @applefilms was powerful.”

San Diego County, California

A major portion of ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ was shot in San Diego County. The city of San Diego, the county seat, served as a befitting production base, given that it is home to the world’s second-largest Navy base at 3380 Sturtevant Street. Some shots were likely recorded at the base too. Cinematographer Shane Hurlbut’s rig comprised an upside-down Sony FX3 fitted with a wide-angle lens, bringing the perspective closer to the wearer’s actual line of sight.

Scenes were filmed in the Mission Bay and Pacific Beach areas, including the Plunge, the historic indoor aquatic facility, and Giant Dipper, a historic wooden roller coaster, at Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Boulevard. Sequences were taped in and around local eateries such as Stella Jean’s Ice Cream at 4404 Park Boulevard and Pop Pie Co at 829 Garnet Avenue. “So I was super excited to have San Diego featured as the backdrop because it means a lot to me personally. All my kids went to school here. Obviously, I spent my entire, almost my entire career here in Coronado, so San Diego means a lot. And it really shows through in the film,” Willink told CBS8.

A pivotal scene featuring Marc and Jake was shot at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery at 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Drive. The crew had to work carefully around the cemetery grounds, using protective mats to move equipment into position to recreate a golden-hour look in thick fog. “We shot that scene in under 20 minutes. I had three cameras rolling the whole time,” Hurlbut told Military. The scene where Marc and his mom, Sarah (Linda Cardellini), meet Jake at an airport was filmed at San Diego International Airport at Harbor Island Drive. The San Diego-Coronado Bridge, AKA Coronado Bridge, which links San Diego with Coronado over San Diego Bay, served as the base for some sequences. The crew also went to the seaside community of Point Loma to record a few outdoor shots.

Los Angeles County, California

Los Angeles became the second filming base for ‘Way of the Warrior Kid.’ The school scenes were taped at El Segundo High School, at 640 Main Street in the coastal city of El Segundo, south of Los Angeles International Airport. The sequences featuring the gym where Jake trains Marc were shot at Legacy Burbank, a kickboxing gym at 330 North Victory Boulevard in Burbank. Legacy founder Alberto Crane expressed his gratitude for the team filming scenes here on Facebook.

The production team went to Pomona, in eastern Los Angeles County, where it received significant assistance from RSI Locations, a full-service film and television location management and representation company that also operates its own studio. Its Campus South in Pomona offers versatile, top-notch standing sets, including industrial spaces, a hospital, period and modern office spaces, a school, classrooms, all kinds of streets, a base camp, mill space, residences of various sizes from mansions to bungalows, and more.

Considering Los Angeles County has several state-of-the-art production studios, it is possible that the action scenes were shot at one or more of them, including those involving the choppers. Established soundstages, LED-volume virtual production, and highly skilled professionals make the county one of the best locations for film and TV production worldwide. ‘Crime 101,’ ‘The Wrong Girls,’ and ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’ were also shot in the county.

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