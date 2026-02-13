Where Was Crime 101 Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from the eponymous 2020 novella written by Don Winslow, ‘Crime 101’ is a crime thriller movie that revolves around a jewel thief named Mike Davis, who is infamous for committing high-stakes heists along the 101 freeway of Los Angeles. Each time, he has managed to evade the claws of justice, leaving the authorities baffled and frustrated. Now aiming to commit the most challenging and final heist of his criminal career, Mike joins forces with an insurance broker named Sharon Combs, who is going through struggles of her own.

To stop the duo in their tracks, a veteran detective named Lou Lubesnick zeroes in on the elusive thief and his new partner. As the day of the ultimate heist approaches, the three must face the consequences of their choices. Directed by Bart Layton, the heist film features a talented ensemble cast comprising Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, and Halle Berry. The gripping cat-and-mouse chase between the detective and the duo unfolds in Los Angeles, California, as its streets become their battleground.

Crime 101 Filming Locations

The shooting for the Chris Hemsworth starrer, ‘Crime 101,’ primarily took place in Los Angeles County in California. A minor portion was also shot in London, England. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller film got underway in September 2024 and went on for a few months before seemingly wrapping up by the end of the same year. While scouting potential locations, the makers were considering filming in Australia and South Africa, but they ultimately decided to go with California.

Los Angeles County, California

Since ‘Crime 101’ is set in the city of Los Angeles, the production team decided to shoot most of the pivotal sequences on location. Given the ever-changing backdrops in the fast-paced story, they moved across the Southern Californian city and lensed important scenes in different areas. For instance, the area around Antioch Street and Swarthmore Avenue in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, as well as Echo Park served as shooting destinations.

In addition, the filming unit also took over the Carolwood Estate, a villa situated in the neighborhood of Holmby Hills, and the portion of the Pacific Coast Highway to tape multiple key portions for the film. The cast and crew members of the Bart Layton directorial also set up camp outside Los Angeles. Around late November 2024, they were seemingly spotted filming a few scenes in West Hollywood. Additional pivotal portions were also shot around 146 Linden Avenue in the city of Long Beach and at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, which is situated at 9500 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Talking about shooting ‘Crime 101’ on location in and around LA, the director, Bart Layton, told The Wrap, “I wanted to represent the whole social strata of LA, which is, topographically, you have the wealthiest living at the highest. They’re driving from their beautiful mansions to their beautiful offices on the 101 freeway, and underneath the 101 freeway there are a lot of homeless people. And I wanted all of it.” Besides the crime thriller, LA County has served as a production location for many other movies and TV shows, including ‘The Rip,’ ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘The Naked Gun,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘High Potential,’ ‘The Rookie,’ and ‘True Detective.’

London, England

Additional portions for ‘Crime 101’ were also reportedly filmed in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. You are likely to spot various landmarks and buildings in the backdrop of exterior and establishing shots, such as Piccadilly Circus, the Tower of London, Big Ben, the Tower Bridge, the River Thames, the Palace of Westminster, the Shard, One Canada Square, 122 Leadenhall Street, and South Quay Plaza.

