Where Was Greenland 2 Migration Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, ‘Greenland 2: Migration’ is a direct sequel to the 2020 film ‘Greenland.’ The post-apocalyptic thriller movie stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis as John, Allison, and Nathan Garrity, respectively. After an unexpected, destructive interstellar comet strikes Earth, the Garrity family somehow manages to survive. In the aftermath, with most of the planet destroyed, they must move from their Greenland bunker and search for a new place to call home. Along the way, they traverse the decimated and frozen wasteland of Europe while dealing with a new set of challenges. The sci-fi action adventure film depicts the perilous journey of the Garrity family across different terrains, each adding depth to the narrative.

Greenland 2: Migration Filming Locations

‘Greenland 2: Migration’ was filmed across England and Iceland, specifically in Hampshire, Berkshire, London, Liverpool, and Reykjavík. According to reports, principal photography for the Gerard Butler starrer commenced in late April 2024 and continued for nearly three months before wrapping up in July of the same year. At FanExpo Chicago, Morena Baccarin, who portrays Allison Garrity, told Collider that it was “the hardest shoot” of her life. She added, “Not the easiest, not the most fun. A really difficult experience. We were outside a lot. We shot in London and we shot in Iceland. It was physically draining, emotionally draining.”

Hampshire, England

A significant chunk of ‘Greenland 2: Migration’ was lensed in the ceremonial county of Hampshire, situated in South East England. In particular, the market town and civil parish of Alton was given a post-apocalyptic makeover. The town’s Market Square and various other areas, including Lenten Street and Anstey Park, are some of the many sites that served as key production locations. In fact, several shops in and around the Market Square were covered and altered to maintain the dystopian visuals. A few important portions were also reportedly shot in and around Long Valley on Claycart Road in the town of Aldershot.

As per reports, the filming unit of the thriller also utilized the state-of-the-art facilities of Farnborough International Studios on Etps Road in the town of Farnborough. Home to two 22,000 square feet sound stages, the film studio also offers 20,000 square meters of support space, and various on-site locations, such as staircases, corridors, private roads, an airport lounge replica, toilets, and a large stunt area. All these amenities make it an ideal filming destination for all kinds of projects, including ‘Greenland 2: Migration.’

Berkshire, England

For the purpose of shooting, the production team also set up camp in the ceremonial county of Berkshire, just north of Hampshire. Many pivotal sequences for ‘Greenland 2: Migration’ were particularly taped in Shinfield Studios on South Avenue in the borough of Reading. Thanks to the 18 fully soundproofed, state-of-the-art, and purpose-built sound stages, the film studio effectively hosted the production of the survival movie. It also provides the filmmakers with world-class facilities, such as 38 workshops, production offices, and a backlot ideal for the construction of exterior sets. Tessa Road in Reading also features in numerous scenes of the movie.

London, England

From what we can tell, plenty of key portions for ‘Greenland 2: Migration’ were also recorded in the capital of the United Kingdom and England — London. From exterior and establishing shots to indoor scenes, the city served as a pivotal shooting site for the film. It is likely that you might spot the dystopian versions of some of the popular landmarks in London, such as Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Westminster Abbey, and Piccadilly Circus.

Liverpool, England

Multiple important scenes for the Ric Roman Waugh directorial were also reportedly filmed in Liverpool. The cast and crew members of the thriller were spotted taping several pivotal sequences across the port city during the shooting process. Situated in Merseyside, Liverpool has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘The Hunt for Red October,’ ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,’ ‘Munich: The Edge of War,’ ‘Prime Suspect,’ ‘The War of the Worlds,’ and ‘The City and the City.’

Reykjavík, Iceland

In the month of June 2024, the filming unit of ‘Greenland 2: Migration’ traveled to the capital of Iceland — Reykjavík. During the two weeks of shooting on location, they set up camp in different streets and neighborhoods of the city, which were redressed as desolate and ruined to maintain the post-apocalyptic visuals. As per reports, several action sequences were reportedly shot outdoors. Apart from the Morena Baccarin starrer, Reykjavík has served as a filming destination for ‘Independence Day,’ ‘It All Comes with the Cold Water,’ ‘Heart of Stone,’ and ‘Sense8.’

