Was Sarah Gadon Pregnant During Wayward Filming?

In ‘Wayward,’ the strange town of Tall Pines becomes an inescapable trap for our protagonists, who find themselves entrapped by its physical or psychological limitations. Abbie and Leila’s capture is more prison-like as they’re forced to enroll in Evelyn’s Academy, a nightmare facility disguised as a youth program. However, things are different for Laura and her husband Alex, whose move to the town is brought on by their previous financial and social instability. After the former’s professional life took a wrong turn in Detroit, the couple, pregnant with their first child, had no reason but to return to the safety of the former’s hometown. As a former alumnus of the Tall Pines Academy, Laura’s connection to Evelyn ensures that her family can rely on the safety and community of the place. Thus, Laura’s pregnancy plays such a crucial role in the character’s narrative.

Sarah Gadon Had Recently Given Birth Before Filming For Wayward

The filming for ‘Wayward’ took place in mid-2024. At that time, Sarah Gadon, who embodied the character of Laura, was not pregnant in real life. As such, the baby bump that her character had throughout the series was achieved through prosthetics. However, despite not being pregnant during the time of filming, the actress had an intimate understanding of Laura’s experiences as a mother-to-be. In December of 2023, the actress revealed her pregnancy on the premiere of the film ‘Ferrari.’ Shortly afterward, the actress gave birth to her and her husband, Max Fine’s first child. Thus, playing the part of a pregnant Laura in the show presented an interestingly meta experience for Gadon.

In a conversation with The Canadian Press, the actress spoke about her experiences and said, “I felt really connected to Laura because I had gone through the experience of being pregnant, of nesting, of pushing the boundaries of my relationship, and rebuilding myself after having a child.” Gadon further added, “I just felt really raw when we were making the show because I was six months postpartum.” Perhaps this pre-existing connection shared between her and her character influenced the actress’ performance, adding a layer of authenticity and realism.

In the show, Laura is a former victim of Evelyn’s brainwashing and reprogramming methods, which have severed her ties and her ability to form empathetic and compassionate parental relationships of any kind. For the same reason, her pregnancy and the prospect of having a future with Alex, wherein they would parent a child together, remain a notable foundation of her characterization and motives. Additionally, even though Gadon wasn’t pregnant during the filming, her baby remained a frequent presence on the set of ‘Wayward,’ loved and cherished by their mother as well as her castmates. Mae Martin, creator of the show, who also plays the role of Alex, was one of the many people who befriended Gadon’s kid during filming. “It was just nice having a baby on set,” the creator said. “I could cuddle Sarah’s baby. I finally understood wanting to be a father and to protect an infant.”

