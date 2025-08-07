Wednesday: Who Killed Donovan Galpin? Who Stole His Phone?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ brings a new serial killer to the town of Jericho. As one after another dead body falls, the protagonist takes it upon herself to solve the case. However, she knows she cannot do it by herself, and so, she turns to someone who is familiar with it. This person turns out to be former sheriff, Donovan Galpin. While there is mutual hatred between Wednesday and Donovan, they are ready to set aside their differences and work together for the greater good. But before they can take any step towards a fruitful collaboration, Donovan is found murdered inside his house. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Donovan Galpin was Murdered by the Avian Killer

The first in the string of murders that take place in Jericho is that of a private investigator named Carl Bradbury. He had been spying on a couple when he was murdered by a murder of crows, one of whom was notably a one-eyed crow. It turns out that Bradbury’s last call went to Donovan Galpin, and the duo had been secretly working together to solve a case, and it was much more than a simple case of an affair. It turns out that when Donovan’s son, Tyler, was sent to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital for being a Hyde, Donovan found out about some shady practices of the place, especially concerning some outcasts.

As he, along with Bradbury, started investigating the place, they found out that a group of outcasts who were admitted to Willow Hill and are considered legally dead aren’t actually so. The duo discovers several names on the list, like Patricia Redcar, who was officially declared dead, but there are no remains to prove that they have passed away. This also leads them to find out about LOIS, the secret program carried out by Augustus Stonehearst, and later his daughter, revealed to be Judi, whom he gave avian powers by experimenting on the outcasts who were kept in the secret lab of Willow Hill. By the time Wednesday catches up with the investigation, it becomes clear that Bradbury and Donovan had done exceptional detective work, and the only thing left for them to figure out was the identity of Stonehearst’s daughter.

However, before they could do that, the avian killer finds them first. She could see how close they were to finding her and exposing her secret experiments at Willow Hill. So, she keeps an eye on them through her crows, and when the time comes, she murders them, first Bradbury and then Donovan. Wednesday finds out about it when she herself breaks into Willow Hill to break out Uncle Fester, who got himself into the place to get information for her. They eventually make it to the secret lab, where they find all the outcasts, whose obituaries Wednesday found in Donovan’s cabin, in cages.

Interestingly, they also find a woman there, who seems to have become so used to being in the prison that she tells Wednesday and Fester not to bother her if they are not there to kill her. It is possible that this woman is Francoise Galpin, Donovan’s wife and Tyler’s mother. When her Hyde was unlocked, she, too, was sent to Willow Hill, and while it is presumed she died, there is a possibility that her death was faked. Perhaps, when Tyler was also sent to Willow Hill, Donovan may have wanted to make sure that his son doesn’t suffer the same fate as his wife, which led him into the Pandora’s box of secrets hiding at the facility, eventually leading to his death at the hands of Judi and her murder of crows.

Donovan Galpin’s Phone was Stolen by Wednesday’s Stalker

When Donovan’s body is found, the cops find Wednesday at the scene. They find it suspicious that she was at the site of Bradbury’s murder as well. Curiously, the cops reveal that Donovan Galpin’s phone has been missing from the crime scene, and they wonder if Wednesday took it. While she most likely would have taken the phone if she’d found it, she reveals that she didn’t. Thus, her first suspicion falls on the murderer. But then, when she goes back to her dorm, Enid tells her that someone left an eye on her bed. At first, she thought that Wednesday did it as a prank, considering that the school is celebrating Prank Day. But Wednesday is just as shocked to find out about it.

It becomes clear that the eye belongs to Donovan Galpin, which strengthens Wednesday’s belief that it was the avian murderer who left the eye for her. But then, Enid gets a message from a number that turns out to be Donovan Galpin’s. This points towards the work of the stalker who has been keeping an eye on Wednesday since the previous year. The first assumption is that the stalker and the avian killer are the same people. However, it turns out that they are two very different people. While Judi is the avian killer, Wednesday’s stalker turns out to be a fellow Nevermore student, Agnes DeMille.

Agnes reveals that she is Wednesday’s fan and wants to collaborate with her in her investigation. At the same time, she knew that she needed to prove herself to her idol, so she used her power of invisibility to stalk and haunt her. This means that she followed Wednesday to Donovan’s house and stole his eye and his phone to use them as a means to further scare Wednesday. Eventually, however, her identity comes to light. While initially, Wednesday tries to shrug her off, she is eventually forced to admit that Agnes does show a knack for certain skills required in solving crimes

