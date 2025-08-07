Who is Judi Spannegel in Wednesday Season 2? Who Plays Her?

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday‘ begins its second season with yet another mystery to solve for its titular protagonist, this time involving a murder of crows. Having spent the entire summer strengthening her psychic abilities, Wednesday feels confident in taking on this new challenge; however, the search turns out to be more difficult than she expected. Her quest eventually brings her to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, where she is looking for answers. Here she meets Judi Spannegel, who, at first glance, might seem like a minor character, but soon proves that she has her own story to tell. Judi becomes an integral part of the narrative, serving as more than just a segue into the larger machinations of Willow Hill and the show as a whole. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Judi Spannegal is a Willow Hill Assistant With Secrets to Hide

Judi Spannegel enters the story as a cheerful executive assistant at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. In a conversation with Wednesday, she sings praises of the chief psychiatrist of the institution, Dr. Fairburn, but is quickly countered with Wednesday pointing out how normies talking about outcasts is akin to “a vegetarian writing a book on cannibalism.” Although this minor interaction seems insignificant, it holds the key to unlocking Judi’s character, as we later learn that she is the mastermind behind the recent string of avian murders and the person who has been observing and targeting the protagonist this entire time. Her enthusiasm in the first scene, then, retrospectively becomes a part of her persona, covering the true malevolence that hides within.

Judi is also revealed to be the daughter of Augustus Stonehearst, Willow Hill’s former normie head and Nevermore’s ex-science professor. She further explains that he was the original brains behind a twisted series of experiments called LOIS, or Long-term Outcast Integration Study, born out of his desire to harness outcast abilities. While he failed to do so, she was much more successful. Gaining the ability to control birds, Judi decided to continue the research, holding several outcasts captive deep inside Willow Hill, while letting Dr. Fairburn be the public face of the institution. In reality, Judi takes on the role of the leader, working from behind the scenes, forcibly bridging the gap between those with supernatural abilities and those without.

Judi’s actions over the course of the narrative reflect her overflowing ambition and desire to control. We learn from Professor Orlof that even as a child, she was interested in birds, spending her time in the aviary tower to study them. This soon turned into an obsession, one that is reflected in her ability to use birds, most often crows, for reconnaissance and even direct offense. Instead of using her powers for good, the antagonist chooses to abuse outcasts for personal gain, eventually paying the price when all of them are released from captivity and begin targeting her. While it is not certain whether Judi survives in the end, given her history of making narrow escapes, it is likely that her role as Wednesday’s foremost threat is here to stay for a while.

Heather Matarazzo Takes on the Mantle of Bringing Judi to Life

Judi’s character is defined by her ability to flip personalities, going from a chirpy, respectful assistant to an evil, cold-blooded murderer in the blink of an eye. Actor Heather Matarazzo steps into the role, seamlessly transforming into the show’s most fearsome antagonist. Matarazzo is a veteran in the industry, having begun as a child actor in ‘Welcome to the Dollhouse’ as Dawn Wiener. Her performance bagged her an Independent Spirit Award, kick-starting a career marked by success. Matarazzo has also been a part of numerous iconic titles such as ‘The Princess Diaries’ and its sequel, where she essays the role of Lilly Moscovitz, as well as ‘Scream’ and ‘Scream III,’ where she plays Martha Meeks.

In an interview with Tudum, Matarazzo discussed her work in ‘Wednesday,’ highlighting the challenges that came up during her performance. She stated, “I had to understand her motivations very quickly. Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar were very generous in answering my questions within the space of what motivates a character to do something.” Matarazzo continued, showcasing her grasp on the nuances of the character, “I had the backstory of who she really is, which was helpful. Which then informs the questions, ‘Well, how saccharine is she? How sweet is she? How much of a show does she put on? And how exhausting is that?” All of these elements played a vital role in helping the actor bring out the full potential of her character.

