Who is Dr. Fairburn? Who Plays Her in Wednesday?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday‘ follows its titular protagonist on a brand new investigation, this time connected to an enigmatic string of murders. Hoping to find some leads, Wednesday seeks out her friend-turned-foe, Tyler, who is admitted to the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. Here, she meets Dr. Rachael Fairburn, a veteran in the field of psychiatry, who soon becomes a minor player in the protagonist’s maze. It becomes apparent that there is more to Dr. Fairburn than meets the eye, and she might just hold the key to cracking crucial aspects of the narrative. The doctor’s quest to tap into the mind of outcasts comes with its own trials and tribulations, and her trajectory eventually intersects with Wednesday’s, bringing many truths to light. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dr. Fairburn Takes on the Most Unique Patients at Willow Hill

Dr. Rachael Fairburn is introduced in the second episode of the season as the chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. Even before her proper appearance, we hear ample praise from Judi, an executive assistant at the hospital. She explains how Fairburn’s contributions have revolutionized the world’s perspective on outcasts, particularly in the field of mental health. However, Fairburn’s actions regarding the complicated case of Tyler Galpin quickly add layers to our initial understanding of her. Although she does appear to be interested in providing real care, her methods involve putting a shock collar over Tyler in order to contain his Hyde form. In the same breath, she expresses her helplessness to Wednesday, pointing out the limitations of her abilities as a psychiatrist.

Over the course of the show, Fairburn’s relevance continues to grow, ultimately earning Wednesday’s suspicion as the person responsible for the recent avian murders. Things get muddier when the doctor visits Nevermore to talk with the music teacher, Ms. Capri, on an occasion that suspiciously coincides with a crow attack taking place in the school. This connection is deepened further when the protagonist realizes that Willow Hill is somehow at the heart of the mystery, and the investigative radar around Fairburn intensifies. However, towards the end of the fourth episode, we learn that Wednesday was slightly off. While the chief psychiatrist is indeed related to the murder spree and subsequent controversy, the real culprit in the game is someone else entirely.

Dr. Fairburn’s character presents a complicated scenario wherein a person firmly walks on a grey line. While she does have a ruthless side to herself, involved in untold atrocities against outcasts in an attempt to seemingly rehabilitate them, we see her actively being nice to some of the other patients, such as Augustus Stonehurst. Although the reasons for her actions might be complicated, they nonetheless point to a person who, at the very least, is working towards progress. This dichotomy is embodied by Fairburn’s book, titled ‘Unlocking the Outcast Mind,’ which provides insight that eventually comes to the use of Laurel Gates, the antagonist of the previous season, and the master of Tyler’s Hyde form. Fairburn’s work, as such, serves as a study into the limits of psychiatric ethics.

Melanie Thandiwe Newton Enriches Dr. Fairburn’s Character With Her Performance

Dr. Rachael Fairburn is a uniquely complex character who speaks more with her actions than her words. As a cog in the larger machinery of Willow Hill, her character is often restrained and still finds herself dealing with the most difficult of ordeals. This creates an entire palette of emotions, and actor Melanie Thandiwe Newton takes on the mantle of bringing the palette to life. Newton is a seasoned actress who has been a part of over fifty different productions. Her breakthrough performance, and one of her most iconic, came in the form of ‘Beloved,’ where she essays the role of the titular character. Additionally, she is known for her performance in hit titles such as ‘Mission: Impossible 2, ‘RocknRolla,’ and The Pursuit of Happyness.’

Additionally, Newton has also displayed her acting prowess on television, having appeared in popular shows such as ‘Crash’ and ‘Line of Duty,’ where she plays the roles of Christine and Roz Huntley, respectively. She is most famous for her performance in Westworld, where she steps into the character of Maeve Millay. Newton received a lot of acclaim for her performance, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, two Critics’ Choice Awards, and nominations ranging from the Golden Globes to the Empire Awards. Outside of acting, she has also taken part in several charity events, contributing to the aid campaigns for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. Thus, Newton’s experience and sensibilities both have likely played a part in informing her portrayal of Dr. Fairburn.

