Is Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Dead or Alive at the End of Wednesday Season 2?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday‘ follows its woefully witty protagonist, Wednesday Addams, on yet another wild adventure. This time, she unravels the truth about a string of murders, which tie into a larger tragedy involving many outcasts. Setting up base at Nevermore, where she has returned after a summer of practicing her newfound psychic abilities, Wednesday expands her search to all over Jericho, soon figuring out that the mystery runs deep, and has roots in the history of the town’s most renowned institutions. Unbeknownst to the protagonist, her enemies are ready too, having sharpened their claws in her absence. Before she knows it, Wednesday finds herself in a web of conspiracy and violence, and the way out appears to be more dangerous than she had anticipated. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Wednesday is Gravely Injured, But Most Likely Alive

The fourth episode of the season ends in chaos and horror, with Wednesday being flung out of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital by none other than Tyler, in his Hyde form. In the end, we see her lying on the ground motionless and bleeding, with visible injuries all throughout her body. Worse, there seems to be no one to help her, and the nearest police vehicles are all ambushed by Hyde, who does significant damage to them before fleeing. Thus, Wednesday’s status remains dubious, with the outcome of this confrontation potentially changing the shape of the narrative going forward. However, given that this is still more of the season to cover, the death of its protagonist seems quite improbable. As such, it is more probable that this is a major setback, instead of a fatal incident.

Given that not all the police vehicles were crushed by Hyde, Wednesday still has a shot at being rescued. This is substantiated by the distant cries of an ambulance being requested. Furthermore, the presence of the police force in the first place implies that Enid did her job and alerted them at the first sign of trouble. Thus, she once again proves her value as Wednesday’s best friend, putting her good sense to use and avoiding a larger calamity. Enid is likely to come to her friend’s rescue and potentially even use her abilities to keep Hyde away, mirroring her contribution in the previous season. The same can also be said about Thing, who has emerged as the protagonist’s most reliable ally. We have seen Wednesday survive the most gruesome trials and tribulations before, and this should not be too different.

Beyond the topic of Wednesday’s immediate survival, threats continue to loom over her shoulder, both external and internal. Given the incident at Willow Hill is sure to become big news, this spells doom for the protagonist, as her family, particularly her mother, Morticia Addams, is bound to hear of it. While Morticia may impose heavy restrictions on her daughter for her insubordination, she might also take on the mantle of avenging her daughter’s circumstances, as the investigation has now taken a deeply recent turn. The same can be said for Fester Addams, who leaves the hospital moments before the accident, and is very close to the scene. He is arguably the most dangerous entity in the narrative, and will likely make it count.

Tyler Attacks Wednesday to Exact Revenge

Wednesday does not play with death for no reason, and this time, too, she finds herself in perilous, unavoidable circumstances before ending up with such a fate. It is Tyler who stands in her way, having just been released from the maximum-security care ward by none other than his master, Laurel Gates. However, she soon realizes that she is misguided in her belief that the two have an affectionate dynamic. In reality, Tyler has been reduced to a shell of his former self and is now purely driven by hatred and fury. After killing Laurel in his Hyde form, he begins yet another mad rampage, before ultimately meeting Wednesday’s gaze. While he comes inches from the protagonist, we never actually see how he attacked her, leaving some ambiguity about the nature of her injuries.

Given Tyler and Wednesday’s complicated dynamic, it is all but confirmed that he is to be blamed for her predicament. While the two started out as potential romantic partners, the true reveal of his identity and motivations seemingly disrupted all chances of that, and they have been sworn enemies ever since. Their friction comes to light earlier in the season when Wednesday and Tyler come face to face and have a rapid exchange of insults, each targeting the other’s insecurities. Wednesday ultimately takes the case, ironically talking about how much she relishes the idea of Tyler being trapped inside the cell and living a life of mediocrity. This seems to affect the teen particularly, and his subsequent freedom and reunion with Wednesday becomes a full-circle moment, with him replying to her remarks with more aggression.

Wednesday Still Has a Lot of Mysteries to Solve

Although Wednesday’s survival directly depends on whether she receives help at the right moment, there are also some secondary factors, most notably the narrative threads that are yet to take shape and are dependent on what she does. The most pressing of these is the release of the captives from LOIS, or Long-term Outcast Integration Study. It is possible that one of them is Ophelia, Morticia’s missing sister and a psychic whose childhood mirrored Wednesday’s. Moments before being attacked, Wednesday can be seen ushering a woman to safety, but is forced to bid an early goodbye at the face of Tyler. As such, her priority upon recovery is likely to reunite with the woman and protect her from the onslaught of upcoming threats.

Given that not just Judi and Tyler, but also Slurp the Zombie, make it out of the fiasco in one piece, Wednesday now has thrice the challenges to deal with. More worryingly for the protagonist, all three of them can cause her premonitions of Enid’s death. As the latter’s arc is still unfinished, Wednesday’s probable survival will also bring her a fresh perspective on where her priorities lie. It is possible that she learns from her experience and begins to plan more thoroughly and play her cards right, ensuring that she never faces defeat again. As a wild card, there is also the potential of her subduing Tyler, as he could be seen momentarily pausing before his attack on Wednesday. Thus, a whole host of possibilities exist, all hinging on whether the protagonist makes it out of Willow Hill alive.

Read More: Who is the Serial Killer in Wednesday Season 2?