Wednesday: Why do Enid and Ajax Break Up? Do Enid and Bruno End Up Together?

While the second season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday‘ centers on its titular protagonist‘s adventures and escapades, tying into a larger murder mystery, the question of Enid Sinclair’s love story always runs in parallel. As it turns out, her relationship with Ajax, her classmate and a gorgon, is far from stable, and things complicate further with the arrival of a new love interest in her life, in the form of Bruno Yuson. He is a fellow werewolf, and the time she spends with him fleshes out her own identity. The trio’s romantic drama eventually hits critical mass, and Enid is forced to pick a side. Her choice takes on a new light, not only serving as a measure of her character’s growth, but also feeding into one of the show’s primary themes: a sense of belonging. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Enid and Ajax Drift Apart as She Finds Her Identity

Enid and Ajax’s relationship reaches its heartbreaking end due to the drastic changes in their personalities and priorities over time. Their dynamic begins in the first season as Enid’s one-sided crush, and they soon catch feelings for each other. During their first date, Ajax notably points towards a taxidermied rat and squirrel and muses about whether the two can end up together. This exchange serves as an analogue to their contrasting selves. While Enid is a werewolf and known for her bubbly, energetic personality, Ajax is a gorgon who prefers to be more laid back. The differences in their personalities play a large part in the ebbs and flows of their time together, but they eventually find balance. When it seems sure that the pair is set for smooth sailing, However, Enid finally taps into her werewolf abilities at the end of season 1, changing the course.

With the ability to turn into a werewolf comes a whole new transformative experience for Enid. As she finds her place in the werewolf pack, the teen realizes that she is no longer the shy, nervous girl and now wants to find a place for herself in the world. As it turns out, she also loses the spark she initially felt with Ajax, as it was born out of her sense of loneliness. This brings their relationship to a difficult juncture, with Enid wishing to end things with Ajax, but not having the courage to say it to him personally. The gap in communication soon begins to take a toll on the two, more so Ajax, who has no idea why his partner is suddenly avoiding him. While we see the young gorgon also change in the new season, taking on more of a mentor role for his juniors, this seems to be not enough, amping the awkwardness in his dynamic with Enid.

Enid Finds Love and Companionship in Bruno

While Enid has a multitude of reasons to feel differently about Ajax, one of the more prominent ones is her growing connection with Bruno, a member of her werewolf pack, who shows interest in her as well. The two begin to interact more frequently, embracing their common struggles and joys. Bruno appears to fill in the gaps that are unreachable for Ajax, and at the same time, Enid grows more sensitive to his concerns. When the two find themselves trapped in Agnes DeMille‘s shenanigans, they finally talk about each other’s feelings. Bruno expresses how happy he feels in her company, and Enid conveys the same, leading to a kiss between the two. However, this doesn’t signal the start of their relationship, as Enid and Ajax are still due a moment of emotional release.

The climax to this love triangle comes in episode 3, when Ajax finds Enid with Bruno and finally confronts her about her avoidant streak. The two characters finally pour their heart out, with Enid explaining that her timid, lonely side is long gone, despite Ajax reiterating his love for those elements of her personality. When it becomes clear that their values can’t be reconciled, the two make the difficult decision of ending their relationship, with Ajax adding that squirrels and rats can’t be together, a heartbreaking call back to the start of their bond. However, the closing of this door opens the possibility of a full, healthy relationship between Bruno and Enid. With this, ‘Wednesday’ allows its deuteragonist to shine by cementing her new romantic trajectory.

