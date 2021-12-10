Wendy’s Gnome Shop Shark Tank Update: Where is Wendy’s Gnome Shop Now?

Small businesses are not only the backbone of the nation, but they are also the ones that spread the most joy during the holiday season with their unique products, offers, and services. Thus, of course, ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ a series that prides itself on showcasing entrepreneurship, often ensures that ventures targeting festivities get a special mention. Amongst them is the incredibly creative Wendy’s Gnome Shop, as seen on season 13 episode 8, which brings the popularity of gnomes back into the spotlight. So now, if you’re curious to learn more about them, here’s what we know.

Wendy’s Gnome Shop: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

As the name suggests, Wendy’s Gnome Shop is owned and operated by Wendy Hoffmeister, a Charlotte, North Carolina native, who stepped into the industry as a hobby but managed to turn it into a lucrative business. The founder and designer of the business had started making gnomes in 2019 while serving as a labor and delivery nurse simply because she thought they were adorable. However, in April 2021, when Wendy saw an opportunity, she left her profession and became a full-time gnome maker.

Wendy’s daughter Amber followed in her footsteps and went from being a nurse to a gnome maker shortly after. Wendy’s gnomes are hand-made out of materials like foam, cardboard, wood, and fabric, which means that they are purely for indoor decorations, not to be kept in the garden. She currently has a myriad of adorable gnomes with their typical long beards and hats for the standard festivities that you can choose from.

The collection includes Christmas-themed and Hanukkah gnomes, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter gnomes (all available for pre-order), along with Halloween gnomes. Wendy’s shop even offers Farmhouse and Flower gnomes, limited-edition Shark gnomes, and Pride Rainbow gnomes (also available for pre-order.)

Wendy’s Gnome Shop: Where Are They Now?

The positive reactions of the people who see and buy Wendy’s gnomes act as fuel for her, so she has come up with the concept of Design-A-Gnome, which is her true passion. In simple words, she soon hopes to give customers the option of designing their original gnome for any special event of their life, encouraging them to let their hearts take over the creativity. Once she receives such orders, she will turn their visions into reality and deliver the product to spread true joy and happiness. This project is still in its early stages right now, yet that hasn’t stopped Wendy from adding it to their website because it’s her genuine dream.

Each product that Wendy’s Gnome Shop offers seems to stand between 6.5 to 9 inches and falls around the 35 dollars price range. From what we can tell, their website is the only place where you can make trusted gnome purchases as of writing. But it’s a good thing because that’s where they highlight the fact their goods are not toys but merely decorative pieces. Moreover, Wendy’s Gnome Shop iterates that a gnome is almost essential in every home because Western folklore believes that they carry good luck, joy, and prosperity wherever they go.

