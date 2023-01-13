What Happened in Spain? Why Did the Hunters Break Up?

Prime Video’s ‘Hunters’ returns with the second season to lead Jonah and his group on the trail of Hitler. It turns out he is not only alive but is planning something big to mark his return. The Hunters have to catch him and make him answer for his crimes. The task already comes with many challenges, but the discord in the group makes things a tad difficult. At the beginning of the season, we discover that two years have passed since the events of the last season, and sometime in between, the Hunters went their separate ways. If you are wondering what happened there, we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD

What Happened to the Hunters in Spain?

At the end of Season 1, Jonah and the rest of the group, excluding Mindy and Joe, decide to go on another hunt. With Agent Morris on their tails, they know they will have a tough time doing things their way in America, so Sister Harriet proposes they move across the pond. She talks about a program called Die Spinne, under which a group of high-ranking Nazi officers was smuggled out of Germany. They scattered away in Europe, never to be seen again. Harriet’s contact gives them enough information to start tracking them down.

Because Meyer Offerman’s truth never came out publicly, Jonah remained his only living descendant and inherited his assets. This paid for the Hunters’ mission, making Jonah the de facto leader. Still, he was just a nineteen-year-old boy who’d only recently started to learn the tricks of the trade. He was also struggling with the idea of the good and the bad, even though, at the end of the first season, he seems to have given over to the bad side, accepting that some wrongs are justifiable if they lead to the right thing.

It is not clear whom they were following, but their investigation leads them to Spain, where things go so wrong that they find it best to break up the band. While no one ever discusses it in detail, it turns out that the events that transpired in Spain make Jonah such an infamous figure that everyone, including Travis, seems to know what happened there. Or, at least, the gist of it. Considering the hints the show dropped, here’s what probably happened.

The Hunters found who they were looking for in Spain. It was probably a very high-ranking Nazi officer known for doing some rather abominable things during his time in power. His actions clearly had an impact on Jonah, who, by now, had become a firm believer in being the judge, jury, and executioner. The desire for revenge blinded him so much that he lost the sense of judgment when it mattered the most.

The Nazi that the Hunters found had spent the last thirty years of his life rebuilding himself and raising a family. But all of that went to waste (in the words of Biff Simpson) when the Hunters showed up. He must have heard things about them, which is why he knew they were going to kill him. He knew they were not going to hand him over to the authorities. He wouldn’t get a trial or have the chance to spend the rest of his life in prison. He would be killed on the spot. This scared him so much that, to save himself, he used his son as the cover.

The Nazi believed that no matter his actions, the Hunters would never make a child pay for it. He didn’t realize that Jonah was in a different state of mind by now. It can be assumed that the past missions and their success gave him confidence enough to shoot even when a child was in the way. He overestimated his abilities and underestimated the Nazi’s will to survive. This led the bullet to strike not the Nazi but his son, and the boy died.

It is not confirmed whether the Nazi was caught, but the plan was a humungous failure for the Hunters. This made the entire team reconsider what they were doing, especially their willingness to let Jonah lead them, allowing him to act in such a manner. It was an unforgivable thing he’d done, and his denial might have been yet another thing that forced the group to leave him alone and go their separate ways.

Read More: Why Does Travis Kill Eva in Hunters? Explained