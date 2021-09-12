In its eleven-season run, ‘The Walking Dead‘ has consistently managed to defy expectations with clever twists and surprise character deaths. As the show’s final season begins to gain steam, fans must be sweating over the fates of some of their favorite characters.

The third episode of the season introduces the Reapers who ambush Maggie’s group leading to quite a few fatalities. One of the members of Maggie’s group, Alden (Callan McAuliffe), is left with a rather complicated situation forcing Maggie to make a difficult choice. So what exactly happened to Alden? Allow us to share our two cents on the matter.

What Happened to Alden on The Walking Dead?

Alden is first introduced in the eighth season episode ‘The Damned’ as a member of the Saviors. He makes an attempt to escape from the satellite outpost and crosses paths with Maggie. After some initial hostility during the conflict with Militia, he is at odds with Maggie but forms a truce with her. Later, Maggie allows him to join her community, and he becomes one of her most trusted allies.

Over his numerous appearances on the show, Alden has had various run-ins with the walkers and been in near-death situations. In the tenth season, Alden is saved from the Whisperers by Maggie. In the eleventh season, he sets out with Maggie on a mission to scour for supplies and food.

However, after escaping from the subway tunnels, the group is attacked by the Reapers. In the altercation, Alden is gravely injured. The group is significantly slowed down due to him. After they take shelter inside a church, Alden requests Maggie to leave him behind.

Is Alden Dead?

Maggie initially is against leaving Alden behind. However, after much contemplation, she agrees. With a weapon and some food, Alden barricades himself inside the church. Maggie and Negan head off to complete their mission. This is the last we see of Alden.

He has sustained a pretty nasty injury that is making it difficult for Alden to walk by himself. However, it does not look like the injury is going to be fatal. There are dangers lurking in the woods outside the church, and we’ll have to wait and see if any of those get through to Alden.

As of now, Alden has managed to survive, but his fate rests in the balance. With little supplies and practically no means or strength to defend himself against the walkers or other threats, Alden could perish soon. That is unless help does arrive unexpectedly in some form.

There are still some major players missing and characters such as Michonne unaccounted for. Daryl is also somewhere out there and could find his way to Alden. However, considering the small quantity of food he is left with, Alden lasting until Maggie and Negan return seems like a long shot.

Since Alden is a character who has strong ties to Maggie and a fan-favorite in his own right, it is difficult to imagine that his fate will be decided off-screen. Furthermore, actor Callan McAuliffe who essays the part, is billed as a series regular and is expected to appear throughout the final season. Therefore, we can hope to find out what comes to be of Alden in future episodes.

