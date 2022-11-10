What Happened to Jake’s First Wife in Falling for Christmas? How Did She Die?

Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas tells the story of a spoilt hotel heiress Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan), who aspires to become a social media influencer though her father wants her to take up more responsibility in his business. One morning, Sierra ventures out with her boyfriend Tad for a photoshoot but later discovers that he wants to ask her to marry him. Even though the ring is too big, she says yes. However, just as they celebrate, the bizarre accident happens, and Sierra loses consciousness. When she wakes up, she discovers that she has amnesia. Jake, the owner of the local North Star Lodge, is the man who found her. He agrees to let her stay at North Star until she regains her memories.

At North Star, Sierra grows close to Avy, Jake’s daughter, who lost her mother, Carla, when she was younger. If you are wondering what really happened to Carla, here is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Jake’s Wife?

Although Carla never appears in the film in person (we only see her in a family photograph), the impact she has on the plot is enormous. North Star Lodge has been passed down through the paternal side of her family. After Carla’s death, it appears that Jake became its complete owner. However, the lodge has started facing financial problems since then because of the stiff competition. The situation is so dire that Jake admits that he has considered whether he should sell the place. A part of him can’t because of all the memories he made with Clara.

As for Avy, she terribly misses her mother and makes a wish. Unbeknownst to her, Santa Clause is there. Her wish is granted, and shortly after, her father finds Sierra unconscious by the road.

After her arrival at North Star, Sierra struggles to perform her share of chores because she has never done them in her life. But beyond that, she and Avy connect over their grief from losing their respective mothers. Sierra also grows close to Clara’s mother, who actively encourages both her and Jake to romantically pursue each other. She knows how much pain Jake has endured since losing Carla and wants only the best things for him.

How Did Carla Die?

Although it is not particularly specified what kind of disease Carla had, Jake tells Sierra about the time when his wife got sick, implying that there was a period when she had to deal with her illness. The way this is worded, it’s highly likely that Carla had some form of cancer. Since her death, life hasn’t been easy for Jake and his family. They are close to losing the lodge, and Jake realizes that he is rather directionless in his life. This is when Santa Claus intervenes, and things suddenly change for the better. Avy gets a mother figure in her life that she desperately needs, and Jake finds someone to love again. In turn, Serra finds love, stability, and a family of her own.

