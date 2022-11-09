Where Was Netflix’s Falling for Christmas Filmed?

Directed by Janeen Damian, Netflix’s ‘Falling for Christmas’ is a Christmas romantic comedy movie that follows the newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who meets with a skiing accident just a few days before Christmas. The accident turns out to be quite fatal, so much so that she suffers from total amnesia. Fortunately, though, she is found by a handsome yet down-on-his-luck lodge owner and widower named Jake Russell and his daughter Avy.

For the time being, Jake offers Sierra a room in his own place to take care of her and help her regain her lost memories. However, as the two spend more time together, he ends up falling head over heels in love with her. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, and Jack Wagner, the heartwarming narrative makes for an ideal movie to watch, especially during the holiday season. Moreover, the setting of Christmas and the backdrop of snow-filled roads and streets make one curious to know where ‘Falling for Christmas’ was shot. Well, if you are frozen on the same question, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

Falling for Christmas Filming Locations

‘Falling for Christmas’ was filmed in its entirety in Utah, specifically in Salt Lake City and Park City. As per reports, the principal photography for the Lindsay Lohan-starrer commenced in November 2021 under the working title ‘Christmas in Wonderland’ and wrapped up after a month or so, in mid-December of the same year.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Some pivotal sequences for ‘Falling for Christmas’ were lensed in and around Salt Lake City, the capital and most populous city of Utah. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Located in the northeast corner of the Salt Lake Valley, Salt Lake City is known for its cold semi-arid climate with snow starting to fall from November to April of the following year. As a result, many tourists visit the city during these months primarily for skiing and other outdoor recreational activities. All these characteristics work in favor of the production of movies like ‘Falling for Christmas.’

Park City, Utah

Many important scenes for the Netflix movie were also recorded in Park City, a city at the south end of Utah’s Snyderville Basin. To be specific, all the lodge scenes were reportedly taped at an actual lodge named Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley at 7700 Stein Way in Park City. Known to be Utah’s longest-running Forbes Five-Star hotel and spa, Stein Eriksen Lodge strives to provide a luxurious stay for its guests with the premise adorned with crackling fireplaces, oversized leather chairs, and a welcoming ambiance.

Despite being situated southeast of Salt Lake City, Park City is usually much colder as it lies higher than 7,000 feet above sea level. Apart from being a popular tourist destination, it serves as a pivotal production location for many filmmakers as well. In fact, it has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Hereditary,’ ‘Wind River,’ ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ and ‘Yellowstone.’

Read More: Best Christmas Movies on Netflix