What Happened to Peaches? Did DeRay Davis Leave Snowfall?

FX’s crime drama series ‘Snowfall’ follows the life journey of Franklin Saint, a young African-American man who builds his own drug empire in White-dominated Los Angeles in the 1980s. Upon emerging as the new kingpin of the city’s drug scene, he joins hands with his uncle Jerome Saint and Louanne “Louie” Saint to form The Family, a crack cocaine production and distribution crew. DeJohn “Peaches” Hill gets appointed as the enforcer of The Family and he serves as Franklin’s bodyguard for a considerable while. Peaches unexpectedly disappear from Franklin’s gang in the fifth season of the series, making one wonder what really happened to him. Here’s what we can share about his whereabouts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Peaches?

Peaches joins Franklin’s crew after serving in the Army in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He meets the kingpin as the friend of his uncle Jerome, who tells Franklin that his friend will be an asset to their crew. Peaches then starts to work as the enforcer of The Family and Franklin’s bodyguard. He even serves as the driver of the kingpin if he is asked to. Peaches’ life gets turned around when Franklin kills his long-time friend Robert “Rob” Volpe, who runs his mouth about the kingpin’s connection with the CIA through Teddy McDonald after getting addicted to cocaine.

After witnessing Rob’s death, Peaches starts to question himself about remaining a part of The Family. He must have started to think that Franklin would kill him too if he commits an unintentional mistake. His fear leads him to Kane Hamilton, with whom he strikes a deal to rob Franklin. Peaches steals the money Franklin has stored in a secret spot. Since he takes a leave of absence the same day the money gets stolen due to a supposed illness, Louie doubts Peaches’ involvement in the same. He ends up fleeing from the country to an unknown destination. In the seventh episode of the fifth season, Franklin listens to rumors that state Peaches ended up in Thailand or Burma.

Regardless of where Peaches currently is, he must have managed to stay away from death by running away from Franklin and The Family. Considering that Peaches’ replacement Beverly “Black Diamond” Young dies protecting the kingpin, it is safe to say that the former made the right choice by running away from the drug war Franklin and others have started. His disappearance unsettles Jerome severely, specifically since the latter is the one who introduced the former to Franklin. Since Peaches has vanished from Franklin’s radar, the viewers must be intrigued to know whether we have seen the last of DeRay Davis in the crime drama. Here’s everything you need to know about the same.

Did DeRay Davis Leave Snowfall?

As of yet, DeRay Davis’ final appearance in ‘Snowfall’ is in the fourth episode of the fifth season. Since Peaches has fled from the country with Franklin’s money fearing death, it is extremely unlikely that he will choose to return to Los Angeles. As someone who has followed Franklin for a significant while, Peaches must know that Franklin only welcomes his betrayers with bullets. Such a man is not expected to intentionally return to the kingpin’s territory. In addition, the amount of money Peaches steals is more or less nothing in comparison with the $73 million Teddy steals from Franklin. Since the sixth season’s primary focus has been Franklin’s efforts to retrieve the same $73 million, Peaches’ return may not have much scope for it to happen.

Having said that, we may not have seen the last of DeRay Davis in the crime drama. According to IMDb, the actor is a part of the cast of the show’s final episode. Thus, we can expect Davis to feature in the tenth episode of season 6. Since Peaches is not expected to return to the country, Davis may feature in a flashback scene, which may not even be related to the storyline that revolves around Peaches stealing Franklin’s money. To conclude, we can expect the return of Davis’ Peaches in the series finale but the prominence of the character in the episode may not be high.

