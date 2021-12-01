What Happened to Too Large’s Jennifer Lefevre? How Did She Die?

‘Too Large’ is a reality TV show that revolves around morbidly obese individuals who are determined to fight their life-threatening habits in order to live a healthy lifestyle. Bariatric surgeon, Dr. Procter, helps them along in the challenging journey and supports them as they set about reinventing their lives. It is lovely to witness some of the unbelievable transformations, and the determination showcased by such individuals is inspiring to say the least.

Season 1 episode 4 chronicles Jennifer Lefevre’s story and shows how she was determined and committed to leading a healthy life. However, in a tragic turn of events, Jennifer succumbed to diseases and left for her heavenly abode. While fans are still struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking news, we decided to dig in and find out the reason behind her demise.

What Happened to Jennifer Lefevre?

Jennifer Lefevre didn’t have to deal with weight gain issues from the beginning. She mentioned on the show that she was pretty active and always remained busy. She was almost inseparable from her loved ones and loved participating in family activities with her father, husband, and son. Their family also had quite a strong fascination for cars, and attending car shows was something Jennifer really looked forward to. Life back then seemed quite rosy, and Jennifer enjoyed every bit of it.

However, in a cruel twist of fate, a devastating car accident left Jennifer’s leg severely injured and curtailed her mobility. With her not being able to move around freely, she even developed lymphatic cancer in the leg, which in turn threatened her life. Things took a turn for the worse as Jennifer began gaining a massive amount of weight with no exercise or movement. The obesity even introduced other issues in her day-to-day life, and Jennifer realized that she would never get her old life back without a weight loss procedure. Thus, determined to take the first step, Jennifer, along with her son, visited Dr. Procter, who confirmed that she weighed around 618 pounds at that time. Although the massive weight was a cause for worry, she did not let it discourage her and began working hard to the best of her abilities. Fans of the show were quite inspired by her determination and soon began rooting for her well-being.

How Did Jennifer Lefevre Die?

Unfortunately, even though Jennifer showed a lot of dedication, fate had other plans and cruelly interfered in her life. As Jennifer improved her health, she was able to move around on her own and even traveled to meet her doctors instead of them coming over. The show documented how Jennifer slipped and suffered a severe fall on one such trip to the nutritionist. Although she was immediately helped up and given emergency medication, her condition worsened, and she had to be shifted to a hospital.

At the hospital, the doctors determined that Jennifer’s condition was already leading to congestive heart failure even before the fall. However, the fall too had its own implications as it worsened the lymphatic cancer in her leg. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Jennifer still battled on and passed the benchmark needed for the weight loss surgery. Although the surgery was successful, her other issues led to Jennifer developing an infection in her leg. The condition gradually turned septic, and even with doctors trying their best to save Jennifer, she breathed her last at just 46 years of age on December 27, 2020. Her shocking demise left her family shattered, but Jennifer still lives on in the memories of her loved ones, especially her father, her son, and her husband.

