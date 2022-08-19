What Happens to Gina’s Baby in Echoes?

Netflix’s thriller series ‘Echoes’ tells the enthralling tale of identical twins Leni and Gina McCleary, who swap their identities to share their personal and professional lives. By pretending to be Leni in front of her sister’s husband Jack Beck and daughter Mathilda “Mattie” Beck, Gina succeeds in becoming a mother, something she has been aspiring for a long while. Her aspiration to be a mother also influenced her to accept Leni’s proposition to swap their lives in the first place. Gina’s wish to be a mother paves the way for her disappearance as well. But what exactly happens to her own baby? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happens to Gina’s Baby?

Gina first becomes a mother after she married Charlie Davenport upon moving to Los Angeles for her higher studies. After finding the perfect man for her life, she dreamt about setting up her life in LA for the foreseeable future, far away from Leni’s control and influence. She soon became pregnant, only to have a miscarriage. Gina lost her baby and stooped to distress. Swapping her life with Leni was a way for her to be a mother to look after her sister’s daughter Mattie. But her childhood sweetheart Dylan James’ arrival in her life changed her altogether and they ended up having an affair.

Gina, while living with Jack as Leni, became pregnant with Dylan’s baby. She had to escape from the clutches of Leni and her family to be there for her unborn baby and love of life. However, Dylan’s death changes her life again. She gets forced to burn down the vehicle with his dead body and walks away with unbearable stress and despair. The next time Gina wakes up, she is in a hospital room. She asks the nurse about her baby, only to receive a reply that she is sorry, indicating that Gina has lost her baby again due to a miscarriage.

Two miscarriages in between a short period indicate that Gina likely isn’t physically fit to give birth to a baby. She might even know the same and that can be the reason why she had agreed to swap her life with Leni, which gave her an opportunity to be Mattie’s mother. After getting pregnant with Dylan’s baby, she might have hoped for a different result, only to repeat the loss. The distress Leni’s actions have caused must have aggravated Gina’s possible physical vulnerability, indirectly causing the miscarriage.

The miscarriage also leads Gina to the realization that she cannot continue living with her sister Leni, only to suffer misfortunes one after the other. After the death of their father Victor McCleary, Gina seemingly disappears from Leni’s life, likely to open a new chapter of her life. As per the airport official’s words, Gina most likely flies to Kansas to lead a life away from the viciousness of her sister, Dylan’s memories, and the loss of her baby. But Gina and Leni’s unhealthy relationship may haven’t yet met an end.

In the closing scene of the limited series, a McCleary twin appears at Charlie’s house to “settle scores,” starting with Charlie. If the twin is Gina, she may want to exact vengeance on Leni for killing Dylan and indirectly paving the way for her miscarriage.

