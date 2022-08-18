Where is Netflix’s Echoes Filmed?

Created by Vanessa Gazy, Netflix’s ‘Echoes’ is an Australian mystery drama series that follows two identical twins — Leni and Gina. Since their childhood, the twins have secretly swapped their identities to their liking, allowing them to lead a double life as adults. Due to this secret, they are able to share two homes, two husbands, and a child. However, their organized scheme turns upside down when one of the twins goes missing, as the other sister attempts to get to the bottom of the mystery with the help of the authorities.

The thrilling and suspenseful elements throughout the series make for a nail-biting watch and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. In addition, the dark undertone used against some interesting locations is likely to make one wonder about the filming sites of ‘Echoes.’ If your mind is boggled by the same question, we have all the necessary details to ease your mind!

Echoes Filming Locations

‘Echoes’ is filmed in North Carolina, California, and France, specifically in Wilmington, Los Angeles County, and Paris. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the mystery thriller series commenced in late August 2021 and wrapped up in January 2022. In an August 2022 interview with Bonnie Laufer, Michelle Monaghan told her that she was instantly hooked on the screenplay after reading the first three episodes and she wanted to take on the role the more that she read.

In the same interview, Michelle shared, “Invariably, it was truly, probably the most difficult, complicated, ambitious roles that I have ever taken on.” This is mainly because she has to get into the characters of both Leni and Gina simultaneously, taking a mental as well as a physical toll on her. Now, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Wilmington, North Carolina

A majority of ‘Echoes’ is lensed in and around Wilmington, a port city and the county seat of New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina. For taping many pivotal sequences, the filming unit set up camp in EUE / Screen Gems Studios. Situated at 1223 North 23rd Street in Wilmington, the studio lot is home to 10 stages with 150,000 square feet of column-free shooting space, along with several mills, wardrobe space, water facilities, and production offices. All these features make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of movies and TV series, including ‘Echoes.’

Furthermore, Jess James + Co. at 511 Castle Street, a city property on South 17th Street, and Orange Street serve as pivotal production sites for the mystery series. In addition, the cast and crew even traveled south of Wilmington to Southport, a city in Brunswick County in North Carolina. In October 2021, they were spotted taping a few scenes in the Southport Market at 104 South Howe Street for the debut season of the series.

Los Angeles County, California

In the latter stages of filming the first season, the production team of ‘Echoes’ traveled to Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. It appears that the cast and crew of the series utilized the locales of the Hollywood neighborhood and the Sunset Strip, which is a 1.5-mile stretch of Sunset Boulevard passing through West Hollywood. Over the years, many movies and TV shows have been taped in LA County, including ‘Sunset Blvd.,’ ‘The Green Mile,’ ‘Entourage,’ and ‘Ray Donovan.’

Paris, France

A few portions of ‘Echoes,’ mostly exterior shots, are also taped in Paris, the capital and most populous city of France. Located in north-central France, Paris is considered one of the world’s major centers when it comes to commerce, finance, fashion, diplomacy, arts, gastronomy, and science. Apart from the Eiffel Tower, the City of Love is home to several other attractions, such as museums. Some of the notable ones are the Louvre, the National Museum of Natural History, the Musée national du Moyen Âge, and the Musée de l’Orangerie, to name a few.

Read More: Best Doppelganger Movies