What Happens to The Bone Glass in Lockwood and Co? What Does It Do?

Netflix’s ‘Lockwood and Co’ follows the story of three ghost-hunters who go to some of the most haunted places in London to rid themselves of very dangerous ghosts. Lucy, Lockwood, and George are gifted teenagers who take immense risks in the job that can easily land them dead at any moment. In the second half of the story, the trio finds itself in search of a mysterious thing called the Bone Glass. They go to great lengths to get their hands on it, and even when they manage to do it, the glass turns out to be much more powerful and influences the events in such a way that the ghost-hunters have to take an unorthodox approach to save themselves. If you are wondering what happened to the Bone Glass in the end, then here’s what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD

What Does the Bone Glass Do?

The Bone Glass was created by the occultist Edmund Bickerstaff, who used the bones of seven people whom he had experimented upon and tortured when they were alive. He was obsessed with finding out what was on the other side of the mortal world. Back then, the Problem was still a century or so away, which means that people weren’t yet aware of ghosts and the dangers posed by them. Bickerstaff wanted to find out more about what happens to people after they die, which led him to traumatize people and create sources that would create their ghosts. This, in turn, would lead him to the other world.

Because Bickerstaff wasn’t yet aware of the talents of young people and how adults are not tuned to sensing ghosts, he forced grownups to look through the glass, which acted as a window to the other side. These people would be so traumatized by the sight that they would turn mad, much like Mary Dulac did. The Bone Glass also had the power to attract a person, making them want to look at it again and again. It had a life of its own, and it exerted an influence that forced a person to do unspeakable things in the name of getting the glimpse it offered.

What Happens to the Bone Glass?

The Bone Glass was made to entice a person to come back to it until they turn mad or die, and that’s what happens to Joplin. After getting a glimpse of it, she becomes obsessed with finding out what’s inside it. She knows that she can’t look at it directly, so she comes up with a plan that not only allows her to get her hands on the mirror but also have some look into it for her. It isn’t until much later that her plan is revealed and George discovers that he is the one she’d been wanting to sacrifice.

Joplin ties up George to a chair and puts the Bone Glass in front of him, forcing him to look at it. However, just before that, Lucy offers herself in place of George, claiming that because she is more powerful she’ll be able to withstand the effects of the glass for a longer period of time. However, when Joplin exposes the mirror, Lucy doesn’t look at it. Instead, she puts the Skull in front of her, and it is he who is forced to look inside the glass, something that he had intentionally avoided when he was alive.

Because the Skull is a ghost, Lucy believes that the mirror can’t exactly harm her, but it proves to be much more powerful. It not only reveals its secrets to the Skull, but it also starts to affect Lucy. Fearing that she might die, George throws himself at her and the connection between her and the glass is broken. In this scuffle, the glass falls and is broken, which makes Joplin anxious. However, she discovers that the glass still works. It shows itself to her, and she finds herself so drawn to the secrets inside it that she is completely obliterated as a result.

With Joplin gone, the glass falls once again. Lucy, George, and Lockwood cover it, and they surrender it to DEPRAC, which is what was supposed to happen in the first place. DEPRAC takes the already destroyed Bone Glass and sends it to the furnace, which means that it will be destroyed for good. It no longer holds that power over anyone and will not claim any other life.

