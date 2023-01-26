Where is Netflix’s Lockwood and Co Filmed?

Based on the eponymous book series by Jonathan Anthony Stroud, Netflix’s ‘Lockwood & Co.’ is a British teen thriller series set in a world filled with ghosts that revolves around two teenage boys who establish a small startup — Lockwood & Co. — to combat the spirits. They are joined by a psychically gifted girl, and together, they embark on a ghost-hunting journey without any adult supervision or financial motives.

The three teens go to extreme lengths to uncover a mystery that is bound to change the course of history. Starring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, and Michael Clarke, the action-adventure show keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats through each episode as the protagonists deal with several spirits on their own. Moreover, the setting of a surreal world plagued by ghosts against the backdrop of the city makes one wonder where ‘Lockwood & Co.’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to appease your curiosity once and for all!

Lockwood & Co. Filming Locations

‘Lockwood & Co.’ is filmed in its entirety in England, particularly in London and Gloucestershire. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the detective series commenced in early July 2021 and wrapped up in March 2022. Now, without further ado, let’s follow the three teens as they fight against the dead!

London, England

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Lockwood & Co.’ are lensed in London, the capital and largest city of England as well as the United Kingdom. Since the story is set in an alternate London, it makes sense why the filming unit chooses to shoot the majority of the series on location in the capital itself. They primarily utilize the facilities of Twickenham Film Studios on The Barons, St. Margarets in the suburban district of Twickenham. Out of the three stages of varying sizes, the production team reportedly sets up camp in Stage 1.

Moreover, the film studio is home to numerous production offices, dressing rooms, an art department, prop stores, on-site car parking, and many more amenities, all of which make it a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions. In late October 2021, the cast and crew members were also spotted recording some key scenes for season 1 in and around the Kensal Green Cemetery on Harrow Road in London.

In addition, the Barbican neighborhood and the Deptford area serve as important production locations for the show as well. Located on the River Thames, London is home to many landmarks and places of interest, including the British Museum, Southbank Centre, Victoria and Albert Museum, and National Portrait Gallery, some of which you might spot in the backdrop of a few scenes.

Gloucestershire, England

Several important portions of ‘Lockwood & Co.’ are also taped in Gloucestershire, a county located in South West England. To be specific, the locales of the market town of Chipping Campden feature heavily in the teen thriller series. After adding some details to the Market Square Car Park on Back Ends, Chipping Campden, the filming unit shoots pivotal scenes for the Netflix show on location. Furthermore, various indoor scenes are lensed inside The Old Police Station on High Street. Seemingly, they set up camp in and around The Kings hotel on The Square as well, which is temporarily closed, as of writing.

